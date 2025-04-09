Spring break looms. The kids will be out of school, but at least the weather promises to be better next week.

It’s a good time to start getting out of the house and enjoying all Baltimore County has to offer outdoors, whether it’s the unique geology and ecosystem of Soldier’s Delight or the bayside fun offered by Marshy Point Nature Center.

There’s also music to be enjoyed, whether you’re a Deadhead, a bluegrass lover or an aficionado of the classical.

If you’re looking for something to do with kids, you can’t go wrong with the Baltimore County Public Library, which offers a range of events at its various branches, including a jigsaw puzzle swap Saturday at the Catonsville branch on Frederick Road. Check out the library calendar.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A classical recital

12:20-1:20 p.m. Friday

The applied music program at the Community College of Baltimore County will host a classical student recital at the Essex campus. Student performances will range from Baroque to contemporary classical music with both instrumental and vocal pieces.

“Experience the evolution of classical music in this unforgettable performance!” CCBC says.

The recital is free to attend, no tickets required, and will be held in the Recital Hall of CCBC Essex Arts and Humanities Hall off Rossville Boulevard.

Deadhead delight

7-11:00 p.m. Friday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Keep truckin’ like the doo-dah man Friday evening at the Recher Theater in Towson. The music venue at 512 York Road is hosting Legion of Jerry VI – Celebrating the Musical Legacy of Jerry Garcia. The Jerry Tripsters open at 7 p.m. followed by Better off Dead at 9 p.m. Both sets will feature horns from Butte and Friends. The Recher promises “a night of fun and musical surprises just like Captain Trips would have loved!”

General admission tickets are $25.69 each in advance.

Get outside

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Baltimore County’s Marshy Point Nature Center in Middle River is hosting its Spring Festival on Saturday. The event at the waterfront nature center on the Gunpowder River’s Dundee Creek celebrates “the change of season and return of warm weather” with live music, animal meet-and-greets, vendors, canoe rides and family-themed activities.

Admission and parking are free for the center, which is run by the county Department of Recreation and Parks at 7130 Marshy Point Road.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

(Bonus event: 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday. Marshy Point Nature Center is offering a bird walk to explore the estuary and see the bird life. Also free.)

Horses and fences

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Head to Monkton to take in one of the premier events on Maryland’s horsing calendar, the 114th running of the My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase. Dubbed one of Maryland’s oldest and most competitive days of timber racing, the event is considered the true start of spring by many in the horsing community. In timber racing, horses and riders compete over 3- or 4-mile courses with timber fences. There’s also live music and food vendors. Gates open at 10 a.m., though the first race isn’t until 1:30 p.m.

Admission is by parking space, not individual. Tickets start at $55 in advance, $60 day-of for off-course parking and up to $215 in advance for on-course parking. Online sales are no longer available.

Take a hike

2 p.m. Sunday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Take a hike into the past — historical and geological. The Friends of Soldiers Delight is hosting its twice-a-year mining history hike Sunday afternoon at the serpentine wildlands natural environmental area in Owings Mills. The 2-mile hike to the historic Choate chromium mine will be led by a volunteer ranger and mining historian. The hands-on history lesson will allow participants to learn about old-time mining methods by using pan and buddle with the chrome sands, which is like panning for gold.

For ages 10 and up. Participants should be able to hike over uneven terrain. The hike is free, though donations are welcome; participation is limited to 25. Sign up online or call 410-461-5005.

Freeland bluegrass jam

3-6 p.m. Sunday

Way up north in Baltimore County, up a steep hill in Freeland is Black Locust Hops Farm Brewery, which will be hosting its Second Sunday Bluegrass Series. This one features Carroll Swam & Friends. Swam is a bluegrass legend, and he will be joined by John Glik, Mike Munford, Tom Cook on mandolin and Steve Streett on bass. While you’re there, enjoy the hilltop view, the trellised hop bines and The Mercenary Chef food truck.

The bluegrass jam is free, so order a beer while you’re there. (The brewery off Heathcote Road supports live music through its beer sales.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Deep sci-fi questions

7-8 p.m. Tuesday

Prepare to be challenged to think about power, oppression and grief by author Abbey Mei Otis in Goucher College’s Blueprint Reading Series. Otis is the author of “Alien Virus Love Disaster,” a collection of short stories that was a finalist for the 2018 Philip K. Dick Award and named one of year’s best science fiction books by The Washington Post. Described as a writer, a teaching artist, a storyteller and a fire starter, she is currently an artist-in-residence at the University of Pennsylvania.

The reading and Q&A will be held in the Soper Room (a.k.a. JR 227) on the second floor of Julia Rogers academic building at Goucher College in Towson.