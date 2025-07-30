It’s hard to believe that the dog days of summer are nearly over.

With August around the corner, we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of offerings to kick off the final month before the kiddos head back to school and the weather starts to cool.

And, if you’re in the mood to raise a glass, join the folks at Guinness Open Gate Brewery who are hosting a week-long celebration of the beer garden, taproom and restaurant’s seven years in Baltimore.

¿Interés en Español?

Thursday, 1 - 2:30 p.m.

Interested in learning Spanish? Whether it’s a language lesson or a deep dive into culture, Baltimore County residents can join the club that meets weekly at the Bykota Senior Center in Towson at 611 Central Ave.

White Marsh Music

Friday, 6 - 9 p.m.

The Avenue Live outdoor concert series continues this week with a performance from the pop rock group “The Rockets” at the venue on 8125 Honeygo Boulevard. Enjoy patio dining, grab a bite to eat or pack a blanket and picnic.

Cheers to 7 years

Saturday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Pour out a pint for Guinness Open Gate Brewery, which is celebrating seven years of service in suburban Baltimore with all-day carnival fun and fare for the whole family. You can dunk a brewer, purchase limited-time anniversary beers or try their latest brew “7th Anniversary,” a mule-inspired ale, at 5001 Washington Boulevard in Halethorpe, close to BWI.

A Baltimore son sings

Saturday, 5 - 7:30 p.m.

Caleb Hines, a singer/songwriter from Charm City whose lyrics have been compared to a Harvest Moon-era Neil Young, is performing at the Star Bright Farm in White Hall. You can catch his tunes for $25 at 2950 Garrett Road.

Welding 101

Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon

Did you know you can turn a set of utensils into a symbol of serenity and nature? Join Michael Guarraia‘s “Dragonfly” welding class, where you’ll learn how to make a dragonfly out of your silverware drawer. Tickets are $150 — no experience necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is welcome at 2029 Monkton Road in Monkton.

Wordsmith Writing Club

Tuesday, 12:30 - 2 p.m.

Come with a poem in your pocket, a story on your mind or a memory to share at the Bykota Senior Center in Towson. No registrations or fees and the group meets every week at 611 Central Ave.

National Night Out

Tuesday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Turn on your porch lights and enjoy a score of family-friendly activities at the Winfield Rec Center at 8304 Carlson Lane in Windsor Mills to celebrate the national public safety campaign, National Night Out. The effort is an annual community-building event designed to promote quality relationships between local police and residents.