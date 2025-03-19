Mid-March means mild weather and a growing desire to get outside and find things to do over the weekend.

Whether you’re getting ready to file your taxes or desperately need to get your kids outdoors for a couple of hours, we’ve got you covered with our weekly events roundup.

Tax help

Thursday, 1-4 p.m.

Get free tax help from the Maryland comptroller’s office at the North Point Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A representative from the office will be on hand to share resources about things including Direct File and to answer questions. Remember, Tax Day is April 15.

Opening weekend at Bengies

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 6:45 p.m.

The 70th season of the Bengies Drive-in Theatre in Middle River starts this weekend with a double feature of last year’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” and the new “Snow White,” a live-action musical reimagining of the 1937 film.

You can purchase tickets for the weekend shows online or at the box office, though in-person purchases are cash only. A least two people are required per vehicle.

The box office opens at 6:45 p.m. Friday-Sunday, with the first movie beginning at 7:45 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Story time and animal encounter

Friday, 11-11:45 a.m.

Head to the Irvine Nature Center for a free animal encounter and story time for kiddos. The program is designed to introduce young children to nature and neighbors.

Visitors are encouraged to come early or stick around late to explore the nature center. The event will be held in the center’s outdoor classroom or indoors in the event of inclement weather.

Sip and paint

Friday, 7-9 p.m.

Head to The Catonsville Clubhouse on Friday to enjoy a glass of wine and participate in a wine glass painting workshop with an artist from Create with Art and Soul, a local art studio.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Your $20 registration gets you a glass of wine and all the supplies needed to paint and decorate your own glass.

Free folk music

Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

Head to Perry Hall United Methodist Church for an “open mic” folk music night featuring singer and guitarist Doug Wilcox.

The music nights happen one Saturday each month and admission is free — though donations are, of course, welcomed.

You can hear everything from traditional folk music to covers of songs written by legends such as Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Negro Leagues history lesson

Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m.

The Historical Society of Baltimore County’s next speaker series event features Ray Banks, a former Black baseball player who co-founded the Hubert V. Simmons Museum of Negro Leagues Baseball.

Banks will discuss the legendary baseball players who participated in Maryland’s Negro Leagues and will be joined by Elmira Thornton, who will discuss the women who played in those leagues.

Their presentations will also include artifacts, pictures and video clips. Tickets are free for members or $11.99 for nonmembers, and registration is required.

Geek out about birds

Tuesday, 6-8:30 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Oregon Ridge Nature Center Council is hosting birder and retired diplomat Peter Kaestner for a talk about his successful quest to document 10,000 bird sightings.

Kaestner, of Cockeysville, early last year became the first person to spot 10,000 bird species. The event features a social hour with raffle items and exhibitor tables in addition to the program with Kaestner.

Registration, which is required, closes Sunday.