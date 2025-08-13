Rejoice! The heat finally receded a bit last week, as we got to enjoy some lovely fall-like temperatures. It’s False Fall, and it will be short-lived, but nevertheless let’s enjoy it while it lasts, shall we? Here are seven ways to do that for the week ending Wednesday Aug. 20

Golf Championship

Thursday-Sunday, all day

The best players on the PGA Tour are returning to Baltimore for the 2025 BMW championship. The event is being held at the Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, with ticket prices starting at $123.50. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are among the participating pro golfers. You can find all the information on the Ticketmaster site.

Songbird Walk

Thursday, 11 a.m. to noon

The Baltimore County Department of Parks and Recreation plans a monthly nature program series designed specifically for adults with mental and physical disabilities. Each session is led by experienced naturalists and provides a supportive, inclusive environment to explore nature through hands-on activities, sensory experiences, and seasonal themes. Caretakers and assistants welcome. The event is for those age 18 and older, and the cost is $6 per person. The program will be offered at Lake Roland Park, 1000 Lakeside Drive, Baltimore.

Ukulele Jam

Friday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Who doesn’t love a ukulele? This versatile, easy-to-learn instrument is at home in so many musical genres. Bring yours and learn some new tricks at Bykota Senior Center’s monthly jam. Bykota is a short walk from downtown Towson at 611 Central Ave. Free.

Bourbon, Brews, and Tunes

Saturday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Center for Maryland Agriculture and Farm Park in Cockeysville is hosting an afternoon and evening of food trucks, lawn games, and the opportunity to taste and purchase local wine, beer and bourbon. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Tented seating and picnic tables are available. $10 per person for ages 12 and older. Children ages 11 and under are free.

Sunset Concert on a Farm

Saturday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Two beautiful things that are even better together — Star Bright Farm in Northern Baltimore County, and the fun and supremely talented Whiskey Feathers. Concertgoers can buy food and beverages there from local vendors Boordy Vineyards and Diamondback. Tickets are $25.

The Art of Sourdough

Saturday, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The pandemic may be over, thank goodness, but our fascination with sourdough starters remains: How to make them, nurture them, keep them alive, and eventually get to the most delicious baked loaves to convince our families we know the alchemy to bring about glorious bread life. The workshop, led by Bread by Bridget, costs $60 and will be held at Manor Mill in Monkton. At press time, the event was booked, but you can ask to be put on the waiting list — in our experience, spots often open up.

Bowling fun in Timonium

Saturday, Noon to 3 p.m.

Lucky Strike in Timonium is inviting everyone to the party. Adults can bowl a free game; kids (or adults who act like kids) can enjoy a $10 arcade card for free; everyone gets complementary food while it lasts, and drinks will be available for purchase. If you’re feeling really lucky, you can enter to win a prize.