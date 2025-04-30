Spring has arrived in Baltimore County, from the return of Catonsville’s farmers market to the 56th annual Towsontown Spring Festival. You can also find ’80s nostalgia and ancient gongs.

Here are seven things that we’re excited about this week in Baltimore County.

Pop-up cinema

2-4 p.m., Thursday

Albert Einstein was much more than pithy quotes and brilliant formulas. The man was also a social activist, and you can see how all of this informed his work through the documentary, “Albert Einstein: Still a Revolutionary” which includes archival footage.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The film will be shown at the Pikesville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library. Admission is free.

Country music concert

7:30 p.m., Thursday

Get your country music on with a concert by Summer Dean at Manor Mill, a lovely venue in northern Baltimore County. The Texas-based artist performs a two-hour set. Cost is $27.50.

Gamelan ensemble at UMBC

5 p.m., Friday

You will not want to miss this special performance of an ensemble playing a central Javanese gamelan, a gong-chime orchestra of Indonesia. Although most of the instruments of the gamelan are made of bronze, the ensemble also includes drums, xylophones, bamboo flutes, and plucked and bowed string instruments. This music, from the island of Bali in Indonesia, is incredibly popular and you may have to get on a waiting list for tickets. If so, UMBC’s Music Box staff is allowing the audience to sit outside the hall and hear the music. Admission is free.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A Tribute to the Cure

7:30 p.m. Friday

Wallow in your Gen X gloom with “The Gathering Gloom: The Cure Tribute” at The Recher. The show pays tribute to Robert Smith and his moody, broody tunes.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40 to be close to the stage, $25 in advance for general admission, and $30 on the day of the show. Get there early for good street parking spot or a space in one one the lots.

Towsontown Spring Festival

10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and 1-6 p.m., Sunday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Downtown Towson will sparkle for the 56th annual Towsontown Spring Festival, which includes music, food, carnival rides, crafts and live music. Politicians will be there, too, of course, shaking hands and maybe dancing awkwardly. The festival continues on Sunday if you miss the first day.

Entry is free. Carnival tickets are $2, 25 tickets for $30, and $35 for a wristband for unlimited rides.

Turner’s Station Parade

1 p.m. Saturday

This historic Black community near Sparrows Point has much to be proud of, from favorite sons and daughters like Congressman Kweisi Mfume and Henrietta Lacks to a long history of contributing to America’s legacy of making steel. The parade starts at the Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Road and continues through the community. This parade is their 73rd.

Opening Day, Catonsville Farmers Market

Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its annual farmers market. Enjoy baked goods, adult beverages and running into neighbors you have not seen much of over the winter. Stock up on veggies and other provisions.