Looking for something to do with your mom this weekend? We have options. For musical moms, nostalgic moms, or moms who just want a home-cooked potato dumpling, here are seven things to do this week.

Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Share your talents at Stages Music Arts in Cockeysville. Open Mic night has a dynamic new host, Tom Starr. If your mom doesn’t want to take the stage, she can just watch others. Free.

TU Symphony concert

8 p.m. Thursday

If mom loves classical music, she’s in luck. The Towson University Orchestra is performing its last concert of the 2024-25 season. More than 75 students perform in this ensemble, and it’s sure to please.

Nostalgic Rave

9:30 p.m. Friday

It was a simpler time. “Crazy in Love” had just topped the charts. Cargo pants were in. And Roe v. Wade was still the law of the land. Ah, yes, 2003. You can go back there for the evening with your mom — who surely remembers it like it was yesterday – with the 2000’s Rave — Party Like it’s 2003 at The Recher in Towson. Tickets are $19.01 and doors open at 9 p.m.

Historic cruise

6 p.m. Friday

Hop aboard the Lady Maryland with the Natural History Society of Maryland — the folks who brought you the reconstructed wooly mammoth a few months ago. Wear something you don’t mind picking up plankton in; this is a hands-on marine science trip. Activities will include water quality testing, plankton trawling with microscope exploration, trawl fishing, oyster dissection, setting sail and steering the ship. Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

Arts festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Gather outside Franklin Middle School to shop for jewelry, pottery, and anything else that you and your mom might like. Reisterstown Main Street does it up for Bloomin’ ArtFest 2025, and you’re sure to see mom enjoy herself. Admission is free.

Lithuanian festival

11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Who can resist a fried potato dumpling? This mom can’t, and I bet yours is no different. Head to the Baltimore Lithuanian Festival in Catonsville for a day of dancing, eating and fellowship. The event is being held at the Our Lady of Victory Church Auditorium, 4414 Wilkens Ave. There will be an after-party with music from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Beatles, revisited

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

If mom’s musical taste goes back further than Beyoncé, fork over the $33 to take her to see Saving Sgt. Pepper, a Beatles cover band. Instead of Ringo, John, Paul and George, you can hear four guys celebrate the music of the Fab Four: Buzzy, Earl, Joe and Keith. The event will be held at Manor Mill, 2029 Monkton Road in Monkton.