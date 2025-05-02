You can get your final thrills at Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie this summer — because the parks will shut down after the operating season in November.

But the news of the parks closing is as good a reason as any to start thinking about future trips or alternative plans.

The weather is warming, and school is almost out. Here’s a list of amusement parks, big and small, that are all more or less doable as a day trip from Baltimore.

Adventure Park USA

Distance from Baltimore: 41 miles

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Standard ticket price: Admission is free but must buy credits for rides

Adventure Park USA is a compact park in Frederick County with laser tag, a ropes course, arcade games, three roller coasters and other outdoor rides.

The park uses passes that guests load credits on for everything, including its indoor and outdoor attractions. They can be purchased ahead of time online.

Visitors in line at the entrance of Hersheypark in Pennsylvania. (gsheldon/Getty Images)

Hersheypark

Distance from Baltimore: 90 miles

Standard ticket price: $54.99

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Hersheypark is a true regional classic. Founded more than 100 years ago as a resort for employees of the Hershey Chocolate Co. (yes, really), the park has grown to include about a dozen coasters and water rides.

Tickets are available online and include a summer pass for unlimited visits for $99.

Dutch Wonderland

Distance from Baltimore: 80 miles

Standard ticket price: $39.99

Ideal if you’ve got littles, Dutch Wonderland has more than 35 attractions, including live entertainment, a waterpark and a few rides and coasters for bigger kids.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Season passes and tickets are available online.

Sesame Place Philadelphia

Distance from Baltimore: 130 miles

Standard ticket price: $79.99

Another great option for those with young kids, Sesame Place Philadelphia has shows, character meet and greets, plenty of rides and even two coasters for bigger kids.

It’s also the first park in the world to be a Certified Autism Center, offering specialized services for guests with extra needs.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tickets and passes are available online and right now include a free second visit. Kids under 2 get in for free.

Kings Dominion in Virginia. (felixmizioznikov/Getty Images)

Kings Dominion

Distance from Baltimore: 131 miles

Standard ticket price: $42

The park in Doswell, Virginia, is celebrating its 50th birthday this summer, including with live entertainment and the debut of a new coaster called Rapterra.

Getting to Kings Dominion from Baltimore — and most of Maryland — includes driving through or around Washington traffic, so plan accordingly.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tickets are available online and include a summer pass for $99.

Dorney Park & Wild Water Kingdom

Distance from Baltimore: 140 miles

Standard ticket price: $40

Dorney Park & Wild Water Kingdom has more than 60 rides and attractions, ranging from the high-intensity Iron Menace to an antique carousel and “Peanuts”-themed kiddie rides.

Tickets and passes are available online.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Distance from Baltimore: 301 miles

Standard ticket price: $50

OK, this one would be, admittedly, tough for a day trip. It can be a long drive to Williamsburg, Virginia, from Baltimore, but not impossible.

The park includes 10 roller coasters and more than a dozen other rides and attractions. Restaurants come with a fun European flair, from a German beer hall to a marketplace with Italian fare.

$50 tickets last through May 4, as the park also celebrates its 50th anniversary. Tickets and passes are available online.