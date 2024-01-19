After several winters with little snow, the Baltimore region is seeing its second snowfall this week. Some areas are expected to get up to 6 inches of snow throughout the day on Friday.
Schools are closed, and roads and sidewalks are covered in a fresh layer. With all this snow on the ground, it’s time to have some fun.
After scouring social media and surveying Banner staff, here are some of our favorite sledding spots in Baltimore and beyond.
Patterson Park
2601 E Baltimore St, Baltimore
The various hills of Patterson Park are prime offerings for snow day fun. But, according to our Director of Philanthropy Elizabeth Courtemanche, the hill just off the pagoda takes the cake, with dozens of Baltimore families armed with tubes and sleds ready to shred the gnar.
Federal Hill
300 Warren Ave, Baltimore
Yes, of course, we’re going to recommend Federal Hill Park. And no, we’re not just suggesting it because it’s the most iconic hill in the city. It’s long been a favorite spot for Baltimoreans on snow days. Just check out this social post from investigative reporter Justin Fenton.
Baltimore County School Headquarters
6901 N Charles St, Towson
It might be counterintuitive to still go to school on a snow day, but hear Banner education reporter Liz Bowie out. According to the veteran reporter, hundreds gather in the Towson area to use the building’s hill on Charles Street.
“A little scary, it is so good,” Bowie said.
Oregon Ridge Park
13555 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville
Another staff favorite is Oregon Ridge Park all the way in Cockeysville. Most know it for its beautiful hiking trails in spring and summer, it also has hills ideal for sledding. The park is just a short 30-minute ride outside the city.
North Glen Park
1391 Gordon Ct, Glen Burnie
Express Desk editor Carrie Mihalcik is a big fan of sledding with her family in North Glen Park. Sledders slide down the hill into a sunken football field. Plus, it’s easy to get back up to the top since there are no obstacles or stairs.
“It’s short but steep and fast,” Mihalcik said.
Baltimore Country Club
4712 Club Rd, Baltimore
“Baltimore Country Club in Roland Park has the mother of all sledding hills,” according to one Reddit user. And members of Banner staff agree.
But, fear not! You don’t need to pay a country club membership to enjoy this excellent sledding hill. Part of it is now a public park.