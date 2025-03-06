A couple of superlatives about the Annapolis St. Patrick’s Parade.

After the coldest months of winter, it is the most welcome sign of spring in Maryland’s small-town capital.

In a city that loves parades — eight are set this year, not counting protest marches — it is the big one, with more than 100 floats, marching units, equestrian teams and bands.

It is the only parade where the governor of Maryland skylarks the route, skipping, jumping and mugging for selfies while tossing and catching green beads. Gov. Wes Moore is set for his second turn on Sunday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The 12th annual parade starts at 1 p.m. The grand marshal is civic activist Michael Hughes, owner of MH Media Strategies and longtime voice of the annual Tug of War. City officials have tips on for parking.

The parade steps off next to Westgate Circle, then heads down West Street to Church Circle, Main Street and finally City Dock.

Naptown Events owner John O’Leary created the Annapolis St. Patrick's Day Parade because he thought a city that celebrated the Irish holiday needed one. (Rick Hutzell/The Baltimore Banner)

Both the Shamrock the Dock concert immediately following the parade and the Friday night kickoff Hooley are sold out.

But the celebration has been spread out. Other events include:

Enter the Haggis: Bagpipes, fiddles and a rock rhythm section. What’s not to like? The Canadian band is at Rams Head on Stage, 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission for the all-ages show is $26.50 plus taxes and fees.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Parade Dash: Peake Social has organized the Fastest Float Dash again, signing up runners eager to blast down the route as the first official float. It’s $12 to join.

More Irish music: Sean Pelan will play pub tunes at Market House starting at 2 p.m. until Dublin 5 starts its set at Shamrock the Dock at 5:15 p.m. Free admission.

The pubs: Irish pubs downtown will be busy all weekend. Some are on the parade route, some have Irish names, but all have dark wood paneling, Guinness on tap, music, and more than one type of Irish whiskey. Check out Galway Bay, Stan & Joe’s, Castlebay and McGarvey’s.

Forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sun, with a chance of rain. Temperatures should be in the 50s.

Sláinte.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Here are some other great things to do in the coming week.

Solo show

5:30-7 p.m. Friday

Baltimore-based visual artist Elijah Trice, an artist in-residence at Maryland Hall, brings his hyperrealistic oil portraits of Black subjects to Maryland Hall for a solo exhibit, “Nothing Else Matters.”

Trice’s works will be celebrated with an opening reception in the Openshaw Gallery. The exhibit runs through April 19.

The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Admission is free.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Illustrated

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Dozens of comics creators, distributors and lovers will be at the Byzantium on Saturday for Annapolis Comic-Con.

The headliner for the event is John Morton, the Annapolis actor and stuntman whose best known role was Dak, Luke Skywalker’s gunner in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

Admission is $12 in advance or $14 at the door, plus taxes and fees.

Women’s history

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Museum of Historic Annapolis will host historic reenactors highlighting the contributions of women in American history.

Living history interpreters will demonstrate the lives of camp followers in the American Revolution from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can round out a day there with the “Annapolis: An American Story” exhibit, crafting and library readings.

General admission is $7, but it’s free for members, Blue Star Families, SNAP/WIC recipients and children age 7 and under.

Feelings

1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday

A play for families by We’re Building Better People Productions will be performed four times over two weekends at ArtFarm Annapolis.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The play tells the story of Laila, a 10-year-old girl who experiences feelings so big that she suspects they might be too big in other people’s eyes.

Written and performed by Lynne Streeter Childress, the play is performed in schools and libraries across the region and was developed in cooperation with mental health professionals.

A 15-minute workshop called “Feeling All The Feelings“ follows each show, and the performances repeat at ArtFarm on March 15. Admission is $13 plus taxes and fees.

Not Irish

4 p.m. Sunday

The Brazilian folk trio Cia Armorial visits the Live Arts Maryland studio at the Annapolis Mall on a tour sponsored by the Embassy of Brazil.

World Art Artists Experience arranged the Annapolis concert, which features Marcello Linhos on viola caipira and vocals, Nelson Latif on seven-string guitar, and Marcelo Lima on bandolin. Admission is free.

AMFM returns

7 p.m. Tuesday

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, or AMFM, a nonprofit that raises money for artists sidelined by injury or illness, returns to Rams Head on Stage with one of its signature In the Vane fundraisers.

You can follow the progression of the Annapolis music scene at these events as new names take a turn and older names return for a bit of nostalgia and pay homage to the big names of modern music.

In the Vane of The Who features The Candy Rocks, Scott Hymes Band, Mozaic, Callum Toner, Local Souls, Doug Segree, Doc Pine & The Respect He Deserves, Stillwaters (Howard Siskind), Captain Crunch, Cyphers Band, Mr. VCR and Starbelly.

Admission is $35 plus taxes and fees.