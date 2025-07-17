Chances are good that if you come to Annapolis, you’ll want to tour the Naval Academy.

One million people visit the academy each year, many of them families of midshipmen and high school students dreaming about applying.

But there’s also pure tourism, people who visit Annapolis for its history and waterfront charm, then naturally want to explore what’s behind the walls.

In 2022, the academy launched NavalAcademyTourism.com to make that easier and make a few bucks in the process.

“Annapolis is a tourism destination, and we at the Naval Academy are closely attached to that,” said Heather Skipper, deputy director of hospitality for the Naval Academy Business Services Division. “So it was really to make the guest experience easier.”

The business division is the academy’s retail and services department, selling branded merchandise such as T-shirts and stuffed goats — the Navy mascot — at the Midshipmen Store, the USNA Gift Shop and NavyOnline.com.

It also operates the Armel-Leftwich Visitor Center and the hospitality business, including The Alley, an on-campus club, and three coffee shops. One, the 1845 Coffee Gatehouse, is located at the former main entrance to the academy.

Bill the Goat, Bill the Goat and Bill the Goat in a bin at the Midshipmen Store at the Naval Academy in Annapolis. The store is like any campus store and carries a large selection of Navy sports gear. (Rick Hutzell/The Baltimore Banner)

The website makes it easier to find events open to the public, discover places to eat and programs you can join. Since the website launched, ticket sales for walking tours and tours in a fleet of electric vehicles have been rising.

“Initially, the fleet was one car, and now we’re probably up to a dozen cars or so to help with folks who may have a need for accommodations to get across the yard,” Skipper said.

About 30,000 people a year take a walking tour, and another 10,000 cruise around the Yard in an electric vehicle. There also are specialty tours, including one that explores the history of “Anchors Aweigh,” the academy fight song, and another for Veterans on Honor flights.

Money from the business division, which also oversees catering events and weddings, supports services for midshipmen that aren’t in the federal budget, from musical groups to club sports to theater and special events.

“Things that, normally, you would see offered at a normal college, they are not funded by our federal tax dollars,” Skipper said. “That’s where this money goes.”

Programs highlighted in the coming week include:

A 90-minute tour of the history behind “Anchors Aweigh,” which starts at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Armel-Leftwich Visitor Center. Admission is $16 for adults, $12 for children. The tour repeats weekly.

A free concert at 12:30 p.m. Thursday by the Naval Academy Band Brass Quintet at the band pavilion. The concert repeats weekly with different band section.

The first formal parade by the Class of 2029, part of summer training for plebes in their first year. The march at Worden Field starts at 9:30 a.m. Friday and repeats on July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 9.

Here are some other great things to do in the week through Wednesday, July 23.

Candles with pop

6:30 p.m. Friday

If you love the music of Taylor Swift or The Beatles and Queen, do you want to hear it performed by a string quartet?

That’s the question posed by the Music by Candlelight series, a national program that presents popular music with a classical twist.

You can listen to the Listero Strings Quartet perform “Love Story,” “Red Medley” and other Swift songs at Maryland Hall. Tickets start at $37.20.

Or you can go to the later show for a selection from two great British invasion bands.

At 8:45 p.m., the quartet will perform “Here Comes the Sun,” “Yesterday” and, of course, “We Will Rock You.” Available tickets start at $42.50.

Local glow

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

The Illuminate Annapolis Mind Body Spirit Arts Festival brings dozens of healing arts practitioners to Anne Arundel Community College.

The daylong event includes workshops, demonstrations, sales and a chance to explore what’s available in energy work, bodywork and intuitive readings, crystals and essential oils, as well as spa products.

Admission is free.

Park concert

6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday

If you want to see members of the Naval Academy Band play, but don’t have time for one of their weekday programs, head to Quiet Waters Park.

The Naval Academy Blues and Gold Band, a blues ensemble, kicks off the Friends of Quiet Waters annual concert series in the lawn amphitheater.

Bring blankets, chairs and picnic supplies, or check out the food trucks. Admission to the park for the concert is free.

Other groups in the series this summer include the Kelly Bell Band on July 26, The Sandra Dean Band on Aug. 2, Swamp Donkey on Aug. 9, Avenue 66 on Aug. 16 and Leonardo Garcia y son Horizonte on Aug. 23.

Irish summer

8 p.m. Sunday and Monday

You know when Ram’s Head on Stage books an act for two nights, it’s a popular show.

Gaelic Storm, a Celtic band that started in California and has been touring for two decades, returns to the Annapolis music venue.

Admission is $50 to $70, plus taxes and fees.

Monday music

7:30 p.m. Monday

Catch Daphne Eckman at the Itzall Goode Concert Series in the back room at 49 West Coffeeshop.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $23 at the door, plus taxes and fees. If you plan to pay at the door, a reservation is recommended.

Final days

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Works by artists from the Asian diaspora are on exhibit at the Maryland Federation of the Arts Circle Gallery.

“Interwoven World: The art of the APIMEDA Diaspora” continues through July 26. It’s a collaborative show with the Asian Arts & Culture Center at Towson University, and includes works by Asian, Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern and Desi American artists.

Top awards went to “The Bride” by Manal Deeb, “Remembering Vincent” by Susanna Eisenman, “Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit” by Rowena Finn, “The Way Home” by Yoomee Ko and “Slide” by YI Wang.