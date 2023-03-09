The Baltimore Public Works Museum to reopen Saturday as The Public Works Experience

The Baltimore Public Works Museum will reopen for the first time in more than a decade, but with a new name and identity.

Now called The Public Works Experience, the museum in the old Eastern Avenue Pumping Station is modernizing its offerings to include displays on transportation, energy and other elements of urban infrastructure, according to its website.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works, the agency responsible for collecting trash, delivering clean water and maintaining the sewer system, opened the museum in 1982 to teach citizens about its services. It closed in 2010, according to an article in The Baltimore Sun.

The new iteration of the museum is set to open Saturday. It will be open the second Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to its website. Admission is $3. Children younger than 5 get in free.

A master plan on its website indicates the experience plans to incorporate hands-on education and a variety of indoor and outdoor displays and exhibits like “People on the Move,” which will show the “challenges of building and strengthening our infrastructure to provide safe, integrated, efficient, and reliable transportation systems.”

Other displays and demonstrations will explain the “natural water cycle,” teach visitors about how cities are kept clean, and discuss renewable sources of energy, the plan says, among other things.