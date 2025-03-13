For the lead singer of a band known for a vibrant Irish rock sound, Dublin 5’s Ray Murphy does a surprisingly lithe rendition of the folk standard “Wild Mountain Thyme.”

No guarantee you’ll catch it Saturday at the Eastport Democratic Club, where the band will play for a decidedly uptempo event, the Green Beer Races.

From 1 to 6 p.m., competitors run relay races with cups of green beer. Green Kool-Aid races are set up for kids at the event, which also includes a costumed pet parade, food and other good times. A $10 donation is recommended, and proceeds benefit the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

It’s the busiest time of year for Dublin 5. Fiddler Jen Garmin and percussionist Jim Martin are original members, and the quintet is fleshed out by percussionist Kevin Shook and bassist Gary Hewitt.

They headlined the Rock the Dock concert on Sunday in Annapolis, play at Union Jack’s in Columbia on Saturday and appear at the Tiki Bar in Solomons on Monday. As they approach 20 years together, the group has slowed down a bit, with only a few more chances to catch them thr ough August.

Murphy’s quiet “Wild Mountain Thyme” is a variation on a Scottish folk song first recorded in 1957. Bob Dylan and Joan Baez recorded well-known versions, as did the 10,000 Maniacs, James Taylor and, most recently, children’s music stalwart Raffi.

His Dublin accent influences his version, and the song is a nice contrast to some of the band’s rollicking pub songs, such as “The Ramblin' Rover” and “No Eff in Irish.”

Here are some other great things to do in the coming week.

Student-plus opera

7 p.m. Thursday

A collaborative production of “Dead Man Walking”, an opera based on the 1993 book by Sister Helen Prejean, premieres at Anne Arundel Community College.

The three-show run stars mezzo-soprano Mairin Srygley as the New Orleans-based nun who worked as a spiritual adviser on death row and baritone Michael Pistorio as convicted killer Joseph De Rocher. They’re joined by the AACC Chamber Singers, Concert Choir, the Opera AACC Orchestra, and the All Children’s Choir of Annapolis.

The performance repeats at 2 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday. General admission is $25, with discounts for AACC students and others.

Serious sailing

9:30 a.m. Friday

The Chesapeake Sailing Yacht Symposium, considered the world’s longest-running technical forum on sailing yacht design, returns to the Naval Academy this weekend.

One of the presentations will be on the new Navy 44 Mark II Sail Training Craft, the latest one-design offshore cruiser-racer used by midshipmen.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Friday, with programs beginning at 9:30. a.m. The schedule repeats on Saturday with additional programs. General admission starts at $150 per day.

Doomed love

7:30 p.m. Friday

The cast of "La Traviata," the Annapolis opera spring production, rehearses a scene at Maryland Hall. (Maura Hass)

“La Traviata”, the Annapolis Opera spring production, runs for two performances this weekend at Maryland Hall.

The classic Italian opera by Giuseppe Verdi stars Ethel Trujillo as the tragic Parisian courtesan Violetta and Lawrence Barasa as her provincial admirer, the poet Alfredo. The production is directed by Eve Summer and conducted by Craig Kier.

Not to spoil the plot, but this love story does not have a happy ending.

The production repeats at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $28-$100, plus taxes and fees. A free discussion session with the cast follows the Sunday production at Maryland Hall.

Boogie-woogie Bogart

1 p.m. Saturday

Deanna Bogart has been playing blues-fusion piano and sax, singing and composing for 40 years. Along the way, she’s recorded 10 albums, with another in the works.

Bogart brings her show to Rams Head on Stage with guest artist Kelly Bell for an all-ages performance. It’s her only Maryland concert on the calendar so far this year. General admission is $35, plus taxes and fees.

Morning bird walk

8-10 a.m. Sunday

Join the Anne Arundel Bird Club on its monthly walk through Quiet Waters Park. The park along the South River features paved paths through forests, open fields, wetlands, and a native plant garden.

The event is free, but registration is required.

Her better blues

7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Los Angeles-based blues artist ZZ Ward kicked off her spring 2025 tour with her own label and a new album to celebrate.

She brings the revamped sound of “Liberation,” one she describes as freed from the pop pressures of her contract with Sun Records, to Maryland Hall for a Rams Head Presents concert. Admission to the all-ages show is $35-$55.