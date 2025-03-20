When Leonard Calvert led 150 English colonists out of their nauseatingly tiny little boats on March 25, 1633, to kick-start what they called Maryland, his idea was to rule like a petty king.

That didn’t work out so well.

Two years later, he called a general assembly of the by-then 700 or so colonists in St. Mary’s City to sort out what was what. And that’s how Maryland politics were born.

None of that happened in Anne Arundel County, but this weekend, it’s the center of Maryland’s 392nd birthday party.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Forty Maryland Day celebrations will take place Friday through Sunday, from the Benson-Hammond House in Linthicum to the Pride of Baltimore II in Annapolis to the Annearrundell County Free School Museum in Davidsonville.

Basically, every historical museum, house and site in the county will offer up its best programs. Most are free or cost a dollar, and all are built on a strong sense of Maryland’s place in history.

Here are more things to do in the next seven days.

Burn your socks

5:01 a.m. Thursday

Burning your socks in spring started as an Annapolis boatyard ritual, where going without socks in nice weather is more than a fashion statement.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum made it a popular fundraiser about 15 years ago, though it is sold out again this year. Now, everyone from boat charter companies to Corrigan Sports, which added a firepit to the Annapolis Running Festival after-party this year, does it.

If you have a backyard firepit or a grill, light up a pair of old socks sometime over the weekend. Invite some friends over and make it your own thing.

Just take care, sip a beer, shoot an oyster and note the vernal equinox — the point when sunlight and dark are equals and the solar system says spring has started.

Then, safely let the fire go out and get on with life.

Hard to define

7:30 p.m. Friday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Oracle Hysterical bills itself as part band, part book club, and its performances as half-classical concert and half-art-rock concept album.

Led by Majel Connery, the group comes to St. John’s College for a free concert in McDowell Hall.

Run, run, run

7 a.m. Saturday

It’s not too late to sign up for the third Annapolis Running Festival, a series of races around the capital city that all start at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Corrigan Sports’ top event is the half-marathon, but there also are 10- and 5-kilometer courses and the Chesapeake Challenge scavenger run. A post-race village at the stadium will include music and a raw bar.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Registration costs $71.18 to $142.35. Race packets must be picked up by Friday.

Dance takes the stage

7:30 p.m. Saturday

The Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre takes the main stage at Maryland Hall, the first of three events at the cultural arts center over three days.

The Chicago-based troupe uses personal stories to explore heritage, culture and identity.

Admission is $55-$75, plus taxes and fees, with discounts available for youth and groups.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Artfest returns to Maryland Hall

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Artfest, the Maryland Hall annual showcase of visual, performing and studio arts, returns this year with demonstrations, activities and concerts.

Youth performances during the day include Naptown Jazz Kids, Exclusive Dance Team, and Jovenes Artistas Guitars for Change and Bilingual Choir.

At 2 p.m., Downrange, the Army’s popular music ensemble, takes the stage for a rock, pop, country, R&B and a patriotic concert.

The event is free, but registration is required for the 2 p.m. Army band concert.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Women in the arts

6 p.m. Monday

Nationally known photographer Me Ra Koh will kick off Maryland Hall’s new Women in the Arts series.

Sony’s first female photography ambassador, the Texas-based artist and speaker is also the host of Disney Junior’s “Capture Your Story.”

Admission is $35, plus taxes and fees.