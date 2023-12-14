No matter where you turn these days, you’ll be reminded it’s time to finish Christmas shopping and decorating your house. Baltimore is buzzing with holiday spirit. In case you decide to postpone those seasonal responsibilities, we’ve listed events for you to check out so you can have a “legitimate” reason not to handle those responsibilities just yet.

Thursday, Dec. 14

BLK Ass Karaoke

Halloween is over, but there are still opportunities to dress up. BLK Ass Karaoke is hosting a celebrity costume competition so you can look like your favorite musician while singing your heart out and enjoying a couple of drinks. Visitors can also enjoy food from neighboring vendors.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: The Garage at R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Cost: Entry is free with RSVP, but you will need money for the happy hour.

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 or older.

‘Cinderella’ (Enchanted Edition)

ArtsCentric has brought its rendition of “Cinderella” to Baltimore Center Stage. Inspired by the 1997 made-for-TV movie starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, the local production has a color-conscious cast. As Banner columnist Leslie Gray Streeter wrote, “the French-created fairytale [is] in an Afrofuturistic setting, taking inspiration from African textiles and accents and African American traditions like the jumping of the broom during weddings and party dances.”

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Cost: Tickets are $45.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Dec. 15

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Back on Tour

Comedian and actor Gabriel Iglesias has been successful in comedy for years and is bringing his victory lap tour to Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. He first gained recognition from the sketch comedy series “All That,” but has since headlined Madison Square Garden, Staples Center and Sydney Opera House.

Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; show starts at 9 p.m.

Location: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland (7002 Arundel Mills Circle #7777 in Hanover)

Cost: Tickets start at $39.99

Family friendly? Must be at least 21 to attend.

‘Through a Glass Darkly: Baltimore’s Stained-Glass Makers’

The Peale has an ongoing exhibit through Feb. 4 that features works by stained-glass makers from the area. The community museum’s display not only looks at current works but also the social history of the element in Baltimore. Curator Linda Rabben, who is an author, a human rights activist and an associate research professor of anthropology at the University of Maryland College Park, recently published a book on the art form.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: The Peale (225 Holliday St.)

Cost: Entry is free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Dec. 16

‘A Christmas Carol’ at Charm City Ballet

It’s Christmastime, which means there are about 100 ways to watch some version of “A Christmas Carol.” Charm City Ballet, a local dance academy and performance company, is offering its annual production this weekend. Bring your children for a night of holiday cheer.

Time: 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Location: Gordon Center for Performing Arts (3506 Gwynnbrook Ave. in Owings Mills)

Cost: Tickets start at $20.

Family friendly? Yes.

Gingerbread House Decorating

Pooles Island Brewing Co. is giving families the opportunity to bond during the holiday season with all the necessities for you to build an edible gingerbread house. All you have to do is bring your holiday cheer (and appetite).

Time: Noon

Location: Pooles Island Brewing Company (11695 Crossroads Circle, Suite A, Middle River)

Cost: Tickets cost $20.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Winter Wonderland

Dogs love the holidays just as much as humans, so Bark Social is hosting an event-filled day for both. Winter Wonderland will feature plenty of activities for you and your pet, including pictures with Santa Paws and sugar cookie decorating.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Bark Social Baltimore (3822 Boston St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $10.

Family friendly? Yes, but anyone under 21 must leave at 8 p.m.

Just Announced

Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Rapper Nicki Minaj dropped her latest album, “Pink Friday 2,” on Dec. 8 and announced tour dates just three days later. She will be bringing her tour to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on April 2. Tickets are on sale to the public starting at 9 a.m. Friday.