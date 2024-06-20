Don’t let this weekend’s heat get the “best of you,” as Mýa once sang. Instead, you can go see her, Busta Rhymes, Karen Clark Sheard, Morris Day and several other artists perform at the AFRAM music festival. It’s one of many events music lovers can attend, including a reggae festival and a Tim McGraw concert. For those of you who are looking for something a little different — art competition or comedy boat tour, anyone? — we’ve got you covered, too.

Thursday, June 20

Baltimore Holy S#!T

Ever seen a comedy show and thought, “I really wish I was on the water”? No? Well, Highwire Improv is ready to fulfill that wish anyway with their comedy tour on a boat. The hourlong “voyage” is hosted by two comedians who will make you laugh as they also teach you about some of Baltimore’s landmarks and history. The event is BYOB, so follow their instructions and know your limits.

Time: Gather at 6:30 p.m. to board the boat at 7 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Water Taxi (901 S. Broadway).

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets cost $39, plus fees.

Family friendly? They don’t say it’s not for families, but the title of the tour should tell you pretty much everything you need to know.

Friday, June 21

Super Art Fight: Summer Beach BBQ

Super Art Fight, founded in Baltimore in 2008, is a live creative competition that pits artists against artists as they try to outdraw each other. For 20 minutes, they’re given unknown topic prompts — which audience members can submit ahead of time — and the winner is decided by how loud the crowd gets. This event will have four art fights, food from Soul Smoked BBQ and Glizzy’s Wagyu Dogs, as well as a competition for best Hawaiian shirt.

Time: Doors open at 8 p.m.; show starts at 9 p.m.

Location: Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets cost $20, plus fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

Tim McGraw concert

Popular country singer Tim McGraw is bringing his “Standing Room Only Tour,” named after his 17th studio album, to CFG Bank Arena. He will be joined by special guest Carly Pearce and opener Timothy Wayne. McGraw will perform a mix of songs from his latest album and his biggest hits from more than three decades in the industry.

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; event starts at 7 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Ticket prices vary, and can be found here.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, June 22

Arts & Drafts Festival

Guinness Open Gate Brewery is inviting Baltimore to enjoy the weekend with them as they blend two of our favorite things: art and beer. The two-day summer music and arts festival, presented by the Baltimore County Arts Guild, will have art vendors, live musical performances and family-fun activities, as well as food and specialty beers to enjoy. For more information, visit the website.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Guinness Open Gate Brewery (5001 Washington Blvd.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Reggae Rise Up Maryland

This festival features popular performers from — you guessed it — the reggae genre (and other artists, too). Spread out over three days, this year’s lineup has more than two dozen acts, including Iration on Friday, Shaggy and Collie Buddz on Saturday, and The Roots and Dispatch on Sunday. The family-friendly event will also have activities, food and merchandise for sale, as well as a separate Rise Up Beer Fest.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Peninsula (101 W. Cromwell St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Ticket prices start at $65 for single-day tickets and $130 for multiday passes. Kids 6 and under get in for free with a paying adult.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, June 23

AFRAM

The AFRAM festival has been around 1976 and is still going strong. The two-day event in Druid Hill Park will feature performances from Mýa, Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane and more. The festival will also shine a spotlight on more than 40 years of house music in Baltimore, which continues its spotlight on genres inspired by the city after last year’s inaugural Baltimore Club Music Day. Stop by the free festival to celebrate African American culture, food, music, arts and crafts.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Druid Hill Park (900 Druid Park Lake Drive)

Cost: Free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Baltimore from Dec. 20-29 for “Songblazers,” a country music-themed show. General admission tickets for the circus group’s Charm City stops, which will take place at the Hippodrome Theatre, go on sale Tuesday.