Bill Withers once sang “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and looking at the weather forecast for this weekend, he was telling the truth. Attending a tribute to the singer-songwriter on Saturday is just one way you can avoid the rain and gloom. If that’s not your scene, there’s still plenty on offer in the area, from a community day at the Baltimore Museum of Art to a mobile hockey museum.

Thursday, March 21

Family Sunrise Tour

Families have the chance to experience the National Aquarium before it opens with this all-ages tour. Visitors can feed breakfast to the animals, play with the interactive touch pools and more, all without the institution’s usual large crowds.

Time: 8:15 a.m. daily

Location: National Aquarium (501 E. Pratt St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $55 for nonmembers, and start at $44 for members. Call 410-659-4269 for more details.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, March 22

United by Hockey Mobile Museum

The United by Hockey Mobile Museum, which is in the midst of a seven-month tour, is stopping in Maryland for two days. The event, put on by the National Hockey League, honors the movers and shakers in the sport, giving fans a fun opportunity to learn about its history through artifacts and interactive exhibits.

Time: 3 p.m.-9 p.m. on Friday; 12 p.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday.

Location: Piney Orchard Ice Arena (8781 Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton)

Cost: Admission is free.

Family friendly? Yes.

‘The Luther Experience’ featuring Danny Clay

Actor and singer Danny Clay was discovered in 2007 when he performed over the phone in a Steve Harvey radio talent show. He would go on to do shows with Harvey for three years, which also led to a part in Tyler Perry’s stage play, “Madea’s Big Happy Family.” Now, Clay is staging a tribute to the beloved late Luther Vandross in Baltimore after performing it all across the world.

Time: You can stream it at 7 p.m. or see it live at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Cost: Tickets for the streaming pass cost $15, plus fees; live performance prices start at $45, plus fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, March 23

Cody Johnson’s ‘The Leather Tour’

“‘Til You Can’t” singer Cody Johnson will take his “The Leather Tour” to CFG Bank Arena, with special guests Justin Moore and Drake Milligan in tow. Johnson has reached the top of the country music charts and picked up a pair of Country Music Association Awards since releasing his first major studio album in 2019.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $45, plus fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

‘The Bill Withers Experience’

Nearly four years after his death, famous singer-songwriter Bill Withers will be the focus of a tribute show at The Collective Encore. With contributions from vocalist Brandon Combs, guitarist Ethan Bailey-Gould, drummer John R. Lamkin III and more, the audience will hear classics like “Use Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Just the Two of Us,” “Lovely Day” and “Lean on Me.”

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: The Collective Encore (10221 Wincopin Circle in Columbia)

Cost: Tickets cost $25.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, March 24

Joyce J. Scott Community Day

The Baltimore Museum of Art is launching “Joyce J. Scott: Walk a Mile in My Dreams,” an exhibit highlighting the career of the esteemed Baltimore-born artist. On this free community day, you’ll have the chance to see a performance by the MacArthur fellow, listen to African drumming, make jewelry and enjoy a tasting from H3irloom Food Group. For more information, visit the BMA website.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Cost: Admission is free.

Family friendly? Yes.

A Puppet Purim Spiel!

The story of the Jewish holiday Purim, which takes place this weekend, will be retold through puppets in this family-friendly atmosphere. The Black Cherry Puppet Theater encourages you to not only bring your fun spirit, but actual costumes as well to celebrate the holiday.

Time: Doors open at 12:30 p.m., show starts at 1 p.m.

Location: Black Cherry Puppet Theater (1115 Hollins St.)

Cost: Tickets cost $5, plus fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Megan Thee Stallion

Chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion will take her “Hot Girl Summer” tour to CFG Bank Arena on May 28. Tickets for the tour, which will also feature popular rap artist GloRilla, will go on sale to the general public Friday.