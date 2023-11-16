What to do this weekend, from seeing Babyface to Christmas Village shopping

December isn’t here, but you can still spend Christmas with Babyface. That’s right, your mom’s favorite artist is coming to town this weekend and we got the drop on where you can see him perform. If you’re not in the mood for the popular R&B singer, maybe you want to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with Lupe Fiasco or go Christmas shopping. No matter what, we have some events for you to check out.

Friday, Nov. 17

Port Discovery Community Day

Port Discovery Children’s Museum is embracing Community Day by selling their tickets at a reduced price. For the price of a fast food meal, families can explore all three floors of the museum and interact with all the exhibits. This deal is limited to eight people per party.

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Port Discovery Children’s Museum (35 Market Place)

Cost: Tickets cost $10, though children under 1 get in for free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Swanksgiving

The Baltimore Rock Opera Society is hosting their annual gala for which all proceeds will go toward helping them continue daily operations. Doesn’t that make their open bar and buffet sound even better? The event will be headlined by Baltimore’s own hip-hop artist Wordsmith. There will also be a preview of the society’s spring presentation, “Why Not To Build A Computer That Loves.”

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Unity Hall (1505 Eutaw Place)

Cost: Ticket prices range.

Family friendly? It doesn’t say no, but you might want to leave the children at home.

Lupe Fiasco at the Peabody

The great lyricist Lupe Fiasco will be sitting down with Peabody’s Wendel Patrick for an in-depth conversation as part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. You can get a full rundown of the event here. Fiasco will also be at the Baltimore Boom Bap Society Session 100 event later in the evening alongside several other artists and instrumentalists at Le Mondo Arts.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University (1 E. Mt. Vernon Place)

Cost: The event is free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Gary Owen

Actor and comedian Gary Owen is taking over Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Owen is best known for his roles in “Daddy Day Care,” “Think Like a Man” and several other films. Now he’ll be doing stand-up again, just like when he got his first big break on “Comic View.”

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Location: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland (7002 Arundel Mills Circle #7777) in Hanover

Cost: Tickets start at $29.99

Family friendly? Must be at least 21 to attend.

Baltimore Museum of Industry Farmers’ Market

If you’re looking to shop for local food, the BMI Farmers’ Market is the place. Shoppers can purchase produce, bread, flowers and others goodies all grown or made within 150 miles of the museum. Masks and social distancing are encouraged, so you’ll be safe! For more information, check out the website.

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Baltimore Museum of Industry (1415 Key Highway)

Cost: Entry is free, but you’ll need money to purchase from the market.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Babyface

The legendary Babyface (not to be confused with Babyface Ray) will be performing at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Prepare to lose your voice as you sing along to tracks like “Tender Lover.”

Time: Doors at 5:30 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m.

Location: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland (7002 Arundel Mills Circle #7777) in Hanover

Cost: Tickets start at $54.99

Family friendly? Must be at least 21 to attend.

Christmas Village in Baltimore

Let the Christmas shopping begin! Visitors can check out the authentic German Christmas Market at the Inner Harbor and purchase gifts from vendors. You can also keep your children occupied with kid-friendly hot beverages while you sample wine and spirits. For more information, visit the website.

Time: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: 501 Light St.

Cost: Entry is free, but you’ll need money for vendors.