This weekend, the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are beginning (yes, already), and there are plenty of opportunities to support the city’s vibrant arts scene. If comedians are more your thing, we’ve got you covered there, too. Here’s what’s on tap.

Thursday, March 6

The Baltimore Bazaar of the Bizarre

Let’s get weird. Industrial-Strength Theater’s latest production consists of five Baltimore-based radio plays — with titles like “Edgar Alien Poe” and “One Night at the Grindhouse” — all to be performed and recorded live.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Theater Project (45 W. Preston St.)

Price: $20 (student/senior/artist/military); $25 general admission .

Family friendly? Consider if the kids are ready for murder mystery tales.

The Art of Impact: Celebrating 20 Years of Community Connections

Longtime collaborators Maryland Art Place and Art Connection in the Capital Region have promoted and uplifted local artists for years. Now, this exhibition will take stock of ACCR’s impact over two decades before the presented works are donated to various nonprofit organizations.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Maryland Art Place (218 W. Saratoga St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, March 7

‘Land of the Beasties’

Baltimore County artist Collin Cessna returns to the Zo Gallery for a new solo show, shifting from his recent work of landscapes to colorful, cartoon-inspired illustrations of fiction and nonfiction characters.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Zo Gallery (3510 Ash St.)

Price: Free

Family friendly? Yes.

Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band

Is there anything Hank Azaria can’t do? The Emmy-winning actor and comedian has delighted us for decades, from voicing countless characters on “The Simpsons” to playing the lead role in IFC’s baseball comedy “Brockmire.”

We can add fronting a Bruce Springsteen tribute band to the list. Net proceeds will be donated to Azaria’s Four Through Nine Foundation, which focuses on addressing societal issues like education and mental health.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Price: $42.50.

Family friendly? Sure, if your kids love the Boss, but know it’s a seated show.

Saturday, March 8

‘Working Women on the Rails’ public tour

Women workers’ impact on U.S. labor isn’t spotlighted nearly enough, so this new tour will educate visitors about the lasting industry effects made possible by female railroad workers.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Price: Included with admission ($12 to $20).

Family friendly? Yes.

Canton Irish Stroll

In Canton, St. Patrick’s Day feels like a monthlong celebration, all kicking off with this annual bar crawl. Whether you stick to O’Donnell Square’s bars or venture out (is a Canton crawl truly complete without some Jell-O shots at Walt’s Inn?), expect drink specials and many drunk twentysomethings.

Time: Begins at 1 p.m.

Location: Various Canton bars. Registration/check-in is at O’Donnell Square Park (1021 S. Linwood Ave.) from 1-6 p.m.

Price: Starts at $11.44 plus fees , with VIP and group discounts available.

Family friendly? Nope.

Bmore Hip Hop Karaoke: The Biggie Tribute

Somehow, this weekend marks 28 years since the death of Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. the Notorious B.I.G. Bmore Hip Hop Karaoke will honor the all-time great, but they need your help on the mic. Extra kudos to whoever pulls off the two-person narrative of “Warning.”

Time: 8-11:30 p.m.

Location: Mobtown Ballroom (30 W. North Ave.)

Price: $10 at the door .

Family friendly? Likely more for the adults.

Sheng Wang

Following the success of his Ali Wong-directed Netflix special “Sweet and Juicy,” comedian Sheng Wang headlines the Lyric with his laid-back delivery of tight, precisely written jokes.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Price: $56.50 to $76.35.

Family friendly? His Netflix special was rated TV-PG, so use that as a guideline.

Sunday, March 9

Expressions ’25

The largest annual fundraiser for the Baltimore School for the Arts, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary, returns with a showcase of music, theater, dance, film and visual arts performances. Thursday and Saturday are sold out, so Sunday’s two shows are your last chance to attend.

Time: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Location: Baltimore School for the Arts (712 Cathedral St.)

Price: $34.80.

Family friendly? Yes.

Herstory in Hues

This new exhibition illuminates the works of numerous Black and brown female artists, including Brittany Wharry, Mary Claggett, Zsudayka Nzinga and Karen Y. Buster, who will be on hand at this opening reception to discuss and sign copies of her retrospective book, “Juxtaposition.”

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Stem & Vine (326 N. Charles St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Paolo Angeli

Known as the Sardinian sorcerer, guitarist, composer and “NPR Tiny Desk” alum Paolo Angeli will challenge what you thought was possible on a stringed instrument.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Price: $25 to $35. ($15 to stream online.)

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks’ latest show, “Glow-N-Fire,” takes over CFG Bank Arena for three performances on May 31 (12:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.) and June 1 (2:30 p.m.). General admission tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Last call

If you’re looking to break up your week with a nice meal out, tickets are still available for The Banner’s Off the Menu with Marta event on Tuesday evening. The five-course dinner will feature wine pairings from Old Westminster Winery, along with insights from Marta chef Matthew Oetting and the Carroll County winery’s sommelier Joey Fox. Two seatings are available (5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.). Get tickets here.