What to do this weekend, from boozy book browsing to Beach Boys jamming

If you’re feeling the need to listen to some old-school tunes this weekend, Baltimore is the place to be. If you want to enjoy some barbecue and beer, Baltimore is still the place to be. If you want to leave your children for a couple hours, Baltimore’s sweetFrog is … not the place to be, but you can still keep them entertained with painting as you spend time on your phone.

Regardless, The Banner has a variety of events for you to check out so you don’t have to go searching.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Made in Baltimore holiday store grand opening

Want to get a head start on holiday shopping? Check out the grand opening party for the MIB holiday store. Visitors can support local business by purchasing unique gifts from Baltimore artisans and enjoy music and treats while doing so. (After the initial party, the store will be open Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 23.)

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Harborplace (301 Light St.)

Cost: Entry is free with RSVP, but you’ll need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Nov. 10

The Beach Boys on tour

Want to hear popular chart-topping singles like “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Barbara Ann,” “I Get Around” and more? Check out the Beach Boys, who are performing at Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland. If you don’t want to wait until 6:30 p.m. to feel a rush, you can pregame at the casino and gamble a little bit.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show is at 8 p.m.

Location: The HALL at Live! (7002 Arundel Mills Circle #7777 in Hanover)

Cost: Tickets start at $39.99.

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 years or older.

All Night Community Resource Clinic

Out For Justice, in partnership with Challenge to Change and InFusion Community Grants, will host a resource clinic in an effort to reduce violence in Baltimore. Alongside acupuncture, meals and live entertainment, the all-night event will give attendees the opportunity to teach and learn skills that will increase access to supportive services such as legal, wellness and employment help. For more information, visit their website.

Time: 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Location: 2330 E. Monument St.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Booze & Browse

The Ivy Bookshop is kicking off the holidays with a happy hour. At the event, art books will be 25% off and beverages will be free. You can mingle and get recommendations from other book lovers in attendance to help you with gift ideas.

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Ivy Bookshop (5928 Falls Road)

Cost: It’s free to attend, though it’s requested that you RSVP.

Family friendly? Eh, probably best enjoyed without kids in tow.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Nick Swardson on tour

Stand-up comic Nick Swardson is known for his cameos in movies such as “Click” and “Malibu’s Most Wanted” (which he also wrote), as well as his role as Terry in “Reno 911!: Miami.” The screenwriter and actor is currently on his “Make Joke From Face” tour, while will land Saturday night at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Location: The HALL at Live! (7002 Arundel Mills Cir. #7777 in Hanover)

Cost: Tickets start at $29.99

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 years or older.

Paint Party at sweetFrog

SweetFrog has been hosting a lot of cool events for children over the past several months and show no sign of stopping. There will be a two-hour paint party this weekend during which the young ones can paint a moonlit tree that the parents can be proud to show off in their home.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: sweetFrog Timonium (2159 York Road)

Cost: $20 per participant, which includes all art supplies, instructions and a kid’s cup of sweetFrog frozen yogurt.

Family friendly? Please don’t come without your child.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Maryland Irish Festival

Head over to the Maryland Irish Festival to listen to some Irish music, try Irish food and drink, check out cultural exhibits, purchase from vendors or keep your children entertained with some family-friendly activities. There will also be several whiskey tasting events during the three-day festival.

Time: Friday from 6 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Location: Maryland State Fairgrounds at Cow Palace building (2200 York Road in Timonium)

Cost: Ticket prices range; to see the full list, take a look at the website.

Family friendly? Yes.

Maryland beer and barbecue festival

Beer and barbecue? Count me in. Braglio Farms is hosting a full festival event so you can enjoy the two treats together. You can even vote for your favorite barbecue and beer vendors with the two tokens given to you upon general admission; the winner will be chosen at the end. And while you’re enjoying the meat and booze, your children can be entertained by the festival’s petting ranch, playground, dirt track and more.

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Braglio Farms (10519 Marriottsville Road in Randallstown)

Cost: Tickets start at $15.