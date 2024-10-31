Boo! It’s Halloween, so we understand your Thursday evening will probably consist of walking your child door to door or handing out candy, but what do you have planned for the following days? If you’re not recovering from the extreme arm and leg workouts from neighborhood trick-or-treating or that post-candy coma, here are some events you can check out.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Lynching in Maryland

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture is opening its new permanent installation to the public on Thursday. The “Lynching in Maryland” exhibit is located on the third floor of the museum and will “honor the victims of the 38 documented racial terror lynchings that occurred in the state between 1854 and 1933,″ according to the museum website. In a press release, Maryland Lynching Memorial President Will Schwarz said, “This installation will help visitors understand how the white supremacy that fueled this terror continues to function. We hope it will inspire Marylanders to find ways to advance the cause of racial justice in their own communities.”

Time: The museum opens at 10 a.m.

Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum (830 E. Pratt St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Ticket prices vary for admission to the museum.

Family friendly? The exhibit may be graphic due to the nature of lynchings, so we’ll let you decide.

Friday, Nov. 1

Choose Your Own Election

The Baltimore Improv Group theater wants you to “dump the rage & tears and get back to the laughs.” With the 2024 elections coming up, BIG is hosting one of its own, but the audience will choose the candidates, parties, city and political office. After a night that spans everything from nominations to debates, you will vote for who you believe is best in this hilarious spoof of elections.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Improv Group theater (1727 N. Charles St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets cost $10.

Family friendly? Let’s leave the children at home.

Baltimore Themes by Baltimore Artists

The Baltimore Art Gallery in Hampden is hosting an opening reception for its newest exhibit, “Baltimore Themes by Featured Artists.” Visitors have the chance to look at and purchase work from local artists that reflects the color of the city. There will also be live music and champagne.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: The Baltimore Art Gallery in Hampden (855 W. 36th St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Baltimore Craft Beer Festival

If you love beer, then the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival is the place to be this weekend. All of the ticket proceeds go directly to the Brewers Association of Maryland and support the state’s craft beer industry. Attendees can try beer from local breweries, see live band performances and grab a meal from food trucks. If you’re getting one of the drinking passes, you’ll also go home with a souvenir tasting glass.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Peninsula (101 W. Cromwell St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets cost $25 for those who aren’t drinking, $50 for general admission and $65 for VIP.

Family friendly? Yes, ages 12 and under get in for free.

Pumpkin Smash

Want to have some fun with your jack-o’-lanterns once Halloween ends? The Maryland Science Center will host a memorable send-off for your gourds with its pumpkin launch tube. Watch employees send your pumpkin four stories off the roof of the building to the patio below. The mess will also be beneficial: all smashed pumpkins will be composted afterward by Waste Neutral.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free, but if you would like to enter the Maryland Science Center you will need to purchase a ticket.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Black Artist Fair

The Black Artist Fair was designed to give Black creatives from the area access to resources and opportunities to help enhance their careers. For its fourth annual event, the fair will have workshops, one-on-one coaching with industry professionals, panels, opportunities to get your headshot taken and more. Learn about everything from how to acquire funding as an independent artist, tips for auditioning, and how to use A.I. to grow your business.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Coppin State University (2500 W. North Ave.)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.