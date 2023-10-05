What to do this weekend, including a Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks show

It’s homecoming weekend for some area colleges, but if you’re not looking to tailgate and check out some football games, then we’ve got you covered with other events to enjoy. Just beware: It may be cool outside, but if you plan on traveling through the area around Camden Yards or M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, that traffic will have you heated.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Merriweather Movie Night

If you’re looking for an inexpensive night out with some family-oriented fun, Merriweather will be showing the ever-so-quotable “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” The evening out will have you saying: “The question isn’t, ‘What are we going to do?’ The question is, ‘What aren’t we going to do?’”

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Merriweather Post Pavilion (10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia)

Cost: Entry is free with RSVP, but you will need money for food (unless you bring your own) and beverages.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

Friday, Oct. 6

Charm City Blues Festival

The “Blues Is Alright” tour is coming to The Lyric for the Charm City Blues Festival. The night will see the transparent genre deliver performances from the likes of Lenny Williams, King George, Theodis Ealey, Calvin Richardson and Pokey Bear.

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Location: Lyric Baltimore (140 W. Mt. Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $59.

Family friendly? Yes.

Fells Point Fun Festival

Fells Point will host a three-day festival for music lovers in the city. The free event will have performances from Brittney Spencer, BSO OrchKids, Better Off Dead and more. There will also be a watch party for the Ravens game on Sunday, a family fun park, a pet parade and food and drinks to purchase. For the full schedule, visit the website.

Time: 5 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Location: Along Thames Street from Caroline to Wolfe streets.

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform on the same stage in Maryland for the first time. The night will be one to remember even if it’s not just because of the performances: The concert takes place the same day as an Orioles’ playoff game at the neighboring Camden Yards. Even though the O’s announced Wednesday that the game will start at 1 p.m., there’s bound to be some crossover crowds. Traffic will be fun.

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (1101 Russell St.)

Cost: As of Wednesday evening, remaining tickets start at $120.

Family friendly? Yes.

The International Edgar Allan Poe Festival

Who doesn’t love to learn while having fun? The International Edgar Allan Poe Festival is a two-day event celebrating the life and work of Poe, marking 174 years since the famed author died in Baltimore. There will be themed live performances, art and vendors. Best of all, it’s free to attend. For more information, check out their website.

Time: 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Location: 203 N. Amity St.

Cost: Entry is free.

Family friendly? Yes, as much as those kind of creepy things generally are.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Tiffany Haddish at Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland

Actress Tiffany Haddish has made a name for herself worldwide and will be taking her stand-up comedy tour local. The Grammy and Emmy Award winner has starred in movies such as the popular “Girls Trip” and the recent “Haunted Mansion.” She will perform a live set at The Hall at Live! so be prepared for an adventurous night.

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Location: The Hall at Live! (7002 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover)

Cost: Tickets start at $39.99.

Family friendly? No, only those 21 and over can attend.

76th Annual Howard County Community Crab Feast

We’re slowly shying away from “eating crabs outside weather,” so you might want to take advantage of it before it ends. While the crabs are all you can eat, there will also be beef and turkey sandwiches, sides, beer and wine.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Howard County Fairgrounds (2210 Fairgrounds Road in West Friendship)

Cost: Tickets start at $90 for adults, $25 for children.

Family friendly? Yes.

