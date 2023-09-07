What to do this weekend, from free opera to Baltimore Comic-Con

September is still bringing the heat this weekend — figuratively and literally — with everything from a chicken wing festival to a night of “randy readings” for a smut celebration. If either of those aren’t quite your scene, there’s always outdoor movie nights, opera events, Baltimore Comic-Con and the ongoing Maryland State Fair and Renaissance Festival to consider attending instead. No matter what you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered.

Thursday, Sept. 7

A Neo Soul Love: Tribute to Erykah Badu and Jill Scott

Multitalented vocalist Angelica Baylor, who has worked alongside many acts such as The Isley Brothers, Ginuwine and the Jacksons, will take the stage at Keystone Korner Baltimore to pay homage to two female greats. The London-born artist is honoring the soul and funk of Erykah Badu and Jill Scott with a tribute show at the jazz club.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $30.

Family friendly? Yes.

WTMD First Thursday Festival

This will be the last of WTMD’s monthly First Thursday Festivals, a free outdoor summer concert series. Performers for this week are Sweet Leda, Nation of Language and Devon Gilfillian. Food vendors include numerous options, such as Baltimore’s own Heavy Seas Beer, Balti’Marons, Ekiben and Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. You can visit WTMD’s website for more information.

Time: Music starts at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Canton Waterfront Park (3001 Boston St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Opera Baltimore’s Fall for Opera

If you’re looking for an especially classy Thursday night, check out Opera Baltimore for a free concert in front of the Engineers Club. Three singers and the company’s principal pianist will perform a variety of pieces, ranging from snippets of Opera Baltimore’s upcoming season to musical theater songs. Those in attendance are welcome to bring chairs and snacks, so get comfortable and be prepared to enjoy the music.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Mount Vernon Place (11 W. Mount Vernon Place)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Sept. 8

Outdoor Movie Nights: ‘Fast Five’

Baltimore Peninsula, the South Baltimore waterfront neighborhood, will show 2011′s “Fast Five” for their family movie night. Before the screening of the Vin Diesel and Paul Walker film (which somehow only marks the halfway point in the “Fast & Furious” franchise — “Fast X” begins streaming Sept. 15), Baltimore County Corvette Club will have 20 of its cars available for all the gearheads to check out.

Time: You can go as early as 6 p.m. for food, drinks and games. The screening starts at dusk.

Location: Rye Street Market (301 Mission Blvd.)

Cost: Admission is free with RSVP.

Family friendly? It’s encouraged!

A Very Smutty Birthday!

“Baltimore’s reigning Mistress of Smut,” Jocelyn Broadwick, is celebrating five years of “randy readings” from old raunchy novels for this adult-oriented night of laughs. The retro stories are “often more offensive than sexy,” according to a piece last year in Baltimore magazine. The vintage cocktail party will have pole dancers, burlesque performers and live music. You can read more about Broadwick in this story from Baltimore Banner reporter Julie Scharper.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3134 Eastern Ave.

Cost: General admission tickets start at $25.

Family friendly? No.

Saturday, Sept. 9

The Baltimore Rhythm Festival

The free, outdoor Baltimore Rhythm Festival is returning and welcomes all to join in on some drumming jams. Whether you’re a first-time percussionist or a seasoned performer, you’ll be able to take part in different workshops and have a hands-on experience. There will be a number of musical acts, classes, an open mic, children’s activities, vendors and more.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: 1600 Guilford Ave.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Wing Fest

Delicious wings and refreshing beverages sounds like a great way to spend your Saturday. Kooper’s Tavern will supply the chicken at Heavy Seas with a sampling of different sauces to try (and you can vote on your favorite). Tickets will get you sides as well, including watermelon, corn on the cob and cornbread, as well as celery and carrots with ranch and blue cheese. Drinks from Heavy Seas will be available, too, of course. There will be live music, games and contests alongside other non-wing food items from the Kooper’s Chowhound food truck.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Kooper’s Tavern at Heavy Seas Taproom (4615 Hollins Ferry Road in Halethorpe)

Cost: General admission tickets start at $25.

Family friendly? Yes, though obviously the kids can’t partake in the Heavy Seas beverages.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Baltimore Comic-Con

Are you a fan of comic books? Then be sure to stop by Comic-Con, a must-attend event for nerds like myself. Some of the most well-known comic book writers, artists and editors will be at the three-day event. Those in attendance will have the chance to participate in meet-and-greets, autograph signings and more with the likes of Geoff Johns, Chris Claremont and more.

Time: Friday at 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.)

Cost: Ticket prices are available here.