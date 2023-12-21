We’re less than a week away from one of the best days of the year. Assuming all of your holiday responsibilities are taken care of (we’re sure they aren’t), The Banner has looked into several ways for you to ring in Christmas this weekend. If you’re not being a homebody as Christmas Eve rolls in on Sunday, we’ve got something for everyone, from children to adults who are even more excited to celebrate than their young ones.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Miracle Bar at Live! Casino & Hotel

Miracle Bar is a holiday-themed pop-up cocktail bar — complete with an interactive light show — that will get you in the Christmas spirit with drinks like the Christmapolitan, the Krampus and the Snowball Old-Fashioned. To RSVP, visit the website.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, 7002 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover

Cost: Prices range depending on what you purchase.

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 years or older to enter.

Wine tastings at Christmas Village in Baltimore

Calling all wine enthusiasts (or people who just want to enjoy a night out): Visit Christmas Village for its final Thirsty Thursday and sample some Boordy Vineyards wine. With the purchase of a ticket, visitors will receive a souvenir wineglass and be treated to one raclette sandwich or one bratwurst with sauerkraut.

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: 501 Light St.

Cost: Tickets cost $25.

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 years or older to enter.

Friday, Dec. 22

BSO’s Holiday Spectacular

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the season with some holiday music. Conductor Byron Stripling will be joined by the Baltimore Choral Arts Society for this themed program. Plus, there will be tap-dancing Santas and an ugly sweater contest.

Time: 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $18.

Family friendly? Yes.

Shakedown Live Standup Comedy

Hosted by Sean Savoy and Michael Wolcott, Shakedown Live is a showcase of some of the best local comedy acts. You may not know if your stomach is hurting from laughter or hunger, so while you’re there you can try some of their food and drinks, including the Fishbowl Friday drink special.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Nottingham’s Tavern (8850 Stanford Blvd. in Columbia)

Cost: Tickets are $16.

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 years or older to enter.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Highlandtown Train Garden

The Highlandtown Train Garden is considered a holiday tradition in Southeast Baltimore. The project was designed “to draw people during the holidays back to the traditional business district around Eastern Avenue,” according to the website. Since then, people have made their way there to check out miniature replicas of the Highlandtown area and other fun sights in the train garden.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Engine House #41 (520 S. Conkling St.)

Cost: Entry is free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Tiona Nekkia McClodden: Play Me Home

Tiona Nekkia McClodden is a Philadelphia-based artist who defies genres. Her “Play Me Home” contemporary art installation blends video, sound and sculpture in a reflection of her “three-year journey of delving into her family history and funerary traditions in the South,” the Baltimore Museum of Art notes.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: The Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Cost: Free for members.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Kids Christmas Hot Coco & Paint Party

The Pink Art Gallery just opened up their gallery space and is bringing it in with a bang. They will host a “Kids Christmas party” for adults and children to bond while painting Christmas art. Attendees can also enjoy tea, hot chocolate, candy and pastries all provided by The Pink Pastry Cafe.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: The Pink Art Gallery (1125 Light St.)

Cost: Tickets are $60.

Family friendly? Yes.