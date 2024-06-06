The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

There’s no better pairing than Baltimore and crabs. But even if you’re not eating them, there’s still a way to enjoy them this weekend in Charm City Ballet’s production of “The Little Mermaid” complete with a ballerina dressed up as the crustacean. If we’ve gotten your stomach rumbling, though, there are several events with food for sale — though we can’t promise they have Sebastian on the menu.

Thursday, June 6

First Thursday Festival

WTMD’s First Thursday Festival is finally back, kicking off its first event of the year. Snacktime, Giji and headliner DEHD will be the soundtrack to your evening of dancing. Food vendors include Jimmy’s Seafood, Ekiben and Underground Pizza, and there will also be local artisans, makers and manufacturers there to support.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Canton Waterfront Park (3001 Boston St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, June 7

Night Market

The Night Market is an evening of shopping and fun at Checkerspot Brewing Company. Go get a tattoo or a piercing while you check out vintage clothing, local goods and partake in food and drink. For a full list of vendors, check out this Instagram post.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Checkerspot Brewing Company (1421 Ridgely St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Probably easier to keep the kids at home if you plan on getting.

Super Science Sleepover: Dinosaur Adventure

The Maryland Science Center is hosting a dinosaur-themed sleepover for children ages 5 and up (and the adults required to accompany them). Participants will have the chance to identify a mystery dinosaur, explore hands-on exhibits, check out a planetarium show and other fun activities.

Time: Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets cost $55, plus fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, June 8

‘When She Smiles’

The “When She Smiles” art exhibition, curated by Alexis Tyson, gives femme-identifying artists a platform to share their voices and creativity. Vanessa Villarreal, Jazz Williams, Jaylah Hamilton, Ashiara Freeman and Tia Nellie Thomas are the featured artists at the Night Owl Gallery show, which has its opening reception this weekend.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Night Owl Gallery (1735 Maryland Ave., Unit A)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Mimosa City Festival

Mimosa City Festival is day full of champagne and culture centered around celebrating Maryland’s booming food and wine industry. Taking place at the legendary Hammerjacks venue, attendees will experience a day of live music, food, vendors and, of course, mimosas.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Hammerjacks (1300 Russell St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets are $60 for general admission, $100 for VIP.

Family friendly? No, you must be at least 21 to attend.

Spring Cleaning

Take advantage of more than 40 artists from Maryland and Washington, D.C., cleaning out their studios by attending this “affordable art market” at Peabody Heights Brewery. A variety of items — including photography, paintings, apparel and stickers — will be on sale for $150 or less. You’ll also be able to purchase craft brews from Peabody Heights as well as food from Fuzzies Burgers.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Charles Street Promenade

Enjoy a vehicle-free Charles Street from Saratoga Street to North Avenue with a pedestrian takeover on Saturday. Check out neighborhood spots and restaurants, listen to live performances, and take in the fact that you are able to traverse a historic roadway on foot without the usual threat of getting hit by a car.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Charles Street, from Saratoga Street to North Avenue.

Cost: Free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, June 9

‘The Little Mermaid’

Charm City Ballet’s “The Little Mermaid” boasts original scoring, sets and choreography to tell the story of Ariel and all her friends (and enemies). Watch the aquatic tale come to life in front of your eyes in this family-friendly program. It seems like a must-see, even if just for the ballerinas in crab, bird and fish costumes.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Gordon Center for Performing Arts (3506 Gwynnbrook Ave. in Owings Mills)

Cost: Tickets in advance are $35 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under, or $40 and $30 respectively at the door.

Family friendly? Yes.