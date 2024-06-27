Chris Brown will be in Baltimore to help us “Say Goodbye” to June, taking the stage at CFG Bank Arena this weekend. The arena will also host the Big3 basketball league, while the Baltimore Trans Pride festival will include a march and block party. For those looking for a bite, check out the mac and cheese festival.

Thursday, June 27

‘What’s the Pointe’

Stillpointe Theatre, founded by Towson University alum Ryan Haase, is said to be “one of Baltimore’s most vibrant and innovative professional musical theater companies.” Its “What’s the Pointe” performance will feature Towson alumni and other local artists.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Center for the Arts, Ruth Marder Studio Theatre (7703 Osler Dr., Towson)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets are $30 for general admission, $20 for Towson University’s faculty, staff and students.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, June 28

‘Beetlejuice, The Musical’

The adaptation of Tim Burton’s popular film “Beetlejuice” is coming to the Hippodrome. Although Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton likely won’t be in attendance, the musical features the familiar characters of Lydia Deetz, the Maitlands and, of course, Betelgeuse.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $60.

Family friendly? Recommended for ages 13 and up.

Saturday, June 29

Baltimore Trans Pride

Baltimore Trans Pride is a festival by Baltimore Safe Haven that celebrates the transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive community. The event will be headlined by KenTheMan, with other performers and special guest Dominique Jackson. There will also be a kickoff event on Friday that includes the crowning of Miss and Mr. Trans Maryland 2024.

Time: The march begins at 1 p.m.; block party begins at 3 p.m.

Location: North Charles between 23rd and 29th streets for the march; North Charles between North Avenue and 23rd Street for the block party.

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Big3 Basketball

Famed artist and entrepreneur Ice Cube is bringing his three-on-three basketball league to Baltimore. The 12 teams feature some former NBA and international players in competitive matches.

Time: Doors open at noon; event starts at 1 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Remaining tickets start at $45.25

Family friendly? Yes.

Maryland Mac & Cheese Festival

Mac and cheese lovers, this is for you. More than 15 restaurants and food trucks will be in one place selling their versions of the popular dish. There will be carnival games for kids, ax throwing, live entertainment and a beer garden.

Time: Noon for VIP, 2 p.m. for general admission.

Location: Power Plant Live! (34 Market Place)

Cost: Remaining tickets are $14.99 for general admission, $59.99 for VIP. Children 10 and under are free after 2 p.m.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, June 30

Sundays in the City

Sundays in the City is a free event taking place in the middle of Fells Point during the last Sundays of May, June and July. The festival-like atmosphere will have live musical performances from Dead Like Disco and Super City, and feature giveaways, kids’ activities and more.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Fells Point (1632 Aliceanna St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Chris Brown

R&B artist Chris Brown will be joined by Muni Long and Ayra Starr for his 11:11 tour. The singer will perform tracks from his latest album, also titled “11:11,” and some of the most popular songs from his discography. You may want to bring earplugs — not for Chris Brown but for the fans screaming in the audience.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; event starts at 7:30.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $416.

Family friendly? If you’ve listened to Chris Brown’s music before, we’ll let you be the judge of that.