Thanksgiving is just a week away. But if you’re looking for something to do in Baltimore this weekend, you might think it’s already Christmas. The city is packed with festive events, including holiday markets and meetups with Santa.

If you’re not quite ready for all that holly and mistletoe, you can also hang out with Mr. Trash Wheel or go square dancing.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Mr. Trash Wheel’s Autumn Paint & Sip

Get creative and show your love for Mr. Trash Wheel, the city’s googly-eyed, solar-powered trash interceptor, by painting your own trash wheel. In addition to painting and wine, the event will also include a screening of a documentary about the Healthy Harbor initiative and a discussion about plastic bottle pollution.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: The Public Works Experience (751 Eastern Ave.)

Cost: $35

Family friendly? 21 and older if you’re planning to enjoy the sip part of the event.

Friday, Nov. 22

Candlelight: Rock Classics

Rock out to the music of Metallica, David Bowie and others under the gentle glow of candles at “Candlelight: Rock Classics.” The hourlong event, which bills itself as a multisensory musical experience, promises a medley of rock classics in a unique setting.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: 225 N. Charles St.

Cost: $35 or $45, depending on which seat you choose.

Family friendly? The event is open to rock fans 8 years old and up, but anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Christmas Village in Baltimore

Christmas Village, inspired by the Nuremberg Christmas market, kicks off its 11th year in Charm City this Saturday. Baltimoreans can shop from over 60 vendors, ride the carousel and Ferris wheel and enjoy some beer or wine. It is recommended that you book a parking spot in advance, though.

Time: Noon to 8 p.m. (Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday) and noon to 9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday)

Location: 501 Light St.

Cost: Free

Family Friendly? Yes

Baltimore Square Dance

Those experienced and inexperienced, with a partner or not, are welcome to join Baltimore Square Dance for what they call “a hilariously fun evening” filled with dancing, live music and an open bar.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Mobtown Ballroom & Café (30 W. North Ave.)

Cost: Free for children 12 and under, $15 for those who pay in advance and $20 at the door.

Family Friendly? Yes

Sunday, Nov. 24

Breakfast with Santa

The B&O Railroad Museum is hosting a breakfast buffet with a special guest for families across Baltimore. Starting at 9 a.m., attendees can enjoy a meal, photos, shopping and an appearance from Santa. There’s also a train ride at 10:30 a.m.

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Cost: Prices vary by age and B&O membership.

Family Friendly? Yes

Just announced

The Millennium Tour

Millennials, rejoice: “The Millennium Tour” is making its way to Baltimore early next year. Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, the Ying Yang Twins, Rick Ross and more will perform at CFG Bank Arena on March 16. Presale tickets (code: USEMOREY2K) go live Thursday at 10 a.m., while tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.