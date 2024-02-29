The CIAA’s annual basketball tournament is like a weeklong holiday for Baltimore natives — or just people who love Black culture and college ball. There are plenty of associated events this weekend for fans, as well as a number of activities happening for those who are feeling less sporty. Whether you want to celebrate CIAA’s Fan Fest, kick off St. Patrick’s Day early or play a live version of “Wheel of Fortune,” we’ve got you covered.

Thursday, Feb. 29

After Tournament Late-Night Cruise

After sitting down and watching hoops all day, you’ll probably want to have a little more active fun. With the purchase of a ticket for this late-night cruise, you can enjoy live DJs playing the latest music, a full bar and food while cruising the Inner Harbor.

Time: 11 p.m.

Location: 561 Light St.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets are $45.

Family friendly? No, you must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Friday, March 1

Desi Banks

Popular actor and social media influencer Desi Banks is continuing to cement himself as one of the next great stand-up comedians. Known for his hilarious clips on social media, Banks will show you what the hype is all about on his latest “Purpose Chaser” tour stop.

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., event starts at 8.

Location: Lyric Baltimore (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets start at $39.

Family friendly? The show does not appear to have an age limit, but we would probably recommend leaving the kids at home for this one.

Guinness St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is kicking off its monthlong St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with a variety of activities including guided tours and tastings, paint and pint events, and more. It all kicks off this weekend with a beer dinner. The four-course dinner, created in collaboration with Sean Hunter, the executive chef of the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, will be preceded by beer samples and canapes.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Guinness Open Gate Brewery (5001 Washington Blvd. in Halethorpe)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Ticket prices range depending on which events you want to attend, but the beer dinner is $134.09 per person.

Family friendly? We wouldn’t recommend bringing the kids out while you’re trying to enjoy some nice beer.

Saturday, March 2

Grown & Sexy Music Fest

Baltimore’s own Dru Hill will be joined by Maryland native Tamar Braxton, supergroup Jagged Edge and rising sensation Coco Jones for a special night of music. Be prepared for a night of greatest hits as the performers mix old-school R&B with some current flavor.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (1000 Hilltop Circle)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets start at $59.50.

Family friendly? Yes, you need to bring your children to educate them on some good R&B music.

CIAA Fan Fest 2024

CIAA Fan Fest is a two-day event created to coincide with tournament week, where competitors, their families and fans can enjoy music, food and dancing. There will be live concerts step shows, a battle of the bands and more.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free with registration.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, March 3

Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

Local fans of the game show “Wheel of Fortune” have the chance to participate in a live stage show. Fans in the audience are randomly selected to buy vowels and spin a replica of the wheel to win real-life prizes, from trips to Paris to thousands in cash.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event starts at 7:30

Location: Lyric Baltimore (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $35.

Family friendly? Yes.

Maryland Home & Garden + Craft Show

If you’re having spring fever, then make sure you’re at the Timonium Fairgrounds this weekend. The Maryland Home & Garden show will have several guest speakers, 10 gardens, 400 exhibitors and much more for all your decorating and planting needs.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Timonium Fairgrounds (2200 York Road in Timonium)

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Baltimore Book Festival

After a four-year hiatus, the Baltimore Book Festival will return from Sept. 27-29. It will be the 25th anniversary of the event, which will take place along Waverly’s main street.