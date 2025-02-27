From CIAA weekend to a mandolin orchestra’s centennial, Baltimore’s offerings this weekend truly run the gamut. Let’s make some plans.

Oh, and consider this for your calendar, too: The Banner’s Off the Menu with Marta event — a five-course dinner with new dishes not found on the Butchers Hill restaurant’s normal menu (get it?) — takes place March 11. Tickets are now available .

Thursday, Feb. 27

Crosscurrents: Works from the Contemporary Collection

It’s opening weekend for the Baltimore Museum of Art’s wide-ranging exhibition “Crosscurrents,” which spans many forms, themes and materials but is tied together by contemporary artists who “have engaged with, challenged, and found solace in turbulent times,” according to a press release. Timely, no?

Nearly half the works in the reinstalled Contemporary Wing are on display for the first time. After stopping by this week, I can say it’s well worth your time. My highlights include Abigail Lucien’s imaginative steel sculptures, Justin Leroy’s expansive three-channel video installation and the oil painting “Huntingdon Avenue,” Baltimore artist Cynthia Daignault’s love letter to the city.

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Location: The Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Dr.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

KRS-One

Nearly 38 years after the Bronx, New York, legend released “Criminal Minded” as a member of Boogie Down Productions, the Teacha is still dropping knowledge on hip-hop fans. The “Sound of da Police” rapper headlines Baltimore Soundstage, with Baltimore artists Eze Jackson and Ullnevano featuring God Sense, among others, opening the bill.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Price: $35.75 .

Family friendly? Your call, but it seems like a good opportunity to teach your kids some music history.

Beer and Ballet

Life’s about balance, right? This contemporary ballet class at Peabody Heights Brewery will test your flexibility with a throwback soundtrack. Plus, it’s “introduction-intermediate” level, so no prior experience is necessary.

Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Price: $15 plus fees , $18 at the door.

Family friendly? Nah.

Friday, Feb. 28

CIAA FanFest

This weekend is all about the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, America’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, and its annual basketball tournament.

Aside from the on-court action, there’s an array of events and activities happening downtown, headlined by the free two-day FanFest. The energy and enthusiasm will be infectious thanks to the step shows, battle of the bands and more. Check out my roundup of the events (including a Jeezy concert), along with details on traffic.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Liquid Courage

Don’t sleep on Baltimore’s cocktailing scene — it’s filled with inventive maestros capable of upending your expectations for libations. Expect tasting stations from Maryland distillers and live music (Tyler Moonlight and DJ Mister Vershawn), along with informative workshops presented by Brendan Dorr of Dutch Courage), Max Lentz of Baltimore Spirits Co. and more.

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Museum of Industry (1415 Key Highway)

Price: $75.

Family friendly? Nope.

Enslow

“You’re saying what I’m thinking, and thank God it’s the same,” Enslow croons on the lush slow-burner, “feels like i’m falling in love,” released in October. The Baltimore pop singer-songwriter, whose “Hello” made the Banner’s top 2024 albums, has been performing all over the state lately. Catch her headlining the Ottobar with Shelby Morgan, Stephen Babcock and Fetcher.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Price: $15 plus fees.

Family friendly? Sure.

Saturday, March 1

Ali Siddiq

The Houston stand-up comedian has come a long way, racking up millions of views on YouTube, including a Comedy Central special (“It’s Bigger Than These Bars”) where he cracked up Texas inmates. Catch “The Domino Effect” performer as he brings his resilient life stories to the Lyric.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Price: $46.95 to $68.25.

Family friendly? Probably better to leave this one to the adults.

Baltimore Mandolin Orchestra’s 100th Anniversary Concert

The city’s “other” orchestra rings in a century with a performance and reception inside the breathtaking First & Franklin Presbyterian Church.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: First & Franklin (210 W. Madison St.)

Price: $20.

Family friendly? Yes.

Mahler’s Fourth Symphony with Heyward

This Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performance features “Five Freedom Songs,” a collaboration between composer Jessie Montgomery and soprano Julia Bullock, who drew from 19th-century spirituals to illuminate their experiences as Black Americans. The night closes with Music Director Jonathon Heyward and Bullock taking on Gustav Mahler’s dreamy Symphony No. 4.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Price: $27 to $73 (plus fees).

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, March 2

28 Days of Black Futures — Baltimore’s Legacy of Black Liberation

This daylong event celebrates Black excellence with a selection of documentary short films focused on city difference-makers, including the political think tank Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, veteran politician Jill P. Carter, attorney William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr. and influential artist Joyce J. Scott. Come for the screenings and stay for the panel discussions.

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: The Parkway Theatre (5 W. North Ave.)

Price: $23.18 .

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

The Wu-Tang Clan is doing their final tour, right, with all nine surviving members, along with Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son Young Dirty Bastard, scheduled to take the CFG Bank Arena stage on June 6. Even cooler: Baltimore gets the opening night. El-P and Killer Mike, better known collectively as Run the Jewels, will open. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.