Thanksgiving is here, so it’s time to gain a couple pounds.

In case you aren’t too stuffed to move or too busy Black Friday shopping, The Banner has options for how else you can spend the holiday weekend, whether that’s fun activities for the whole family, your dog or even just yourself.

Friday, Nov. 24

Reindog Pawrade

BARCS is encouraging you to dress your pup up in holiday attire to participate in a costume contest. The dogs will parade around Pigtown at three local breweries that so their owners can also enjoy while grabbing a beer. For more information, visit the website.

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Location: Pickett Brewing Company (1130 S. Paca St.); Checkerspot Brewing Company (1421 Ridgely St.); and Wico Street Beer Co. (1100 Wicomico St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need to pay for beer, BARCS merchandise and the bake sale.

Family friendly? Not sure you want to have your kids at breweries, but maybe catch sight of the dogs outside?

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

The circus is a childhood necessity, so this is a must-attend event for families. Witness jaw-dropping stunts from acrobats, aerialists and stunt bikes, or just have a good laugh and enjoy the live music.

Time: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $20.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band

Want to dance to some of Earth, Wind & Fire’s most beloved tunes? Make sure to check out Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland on Saturday night. A tribute band will perform hits from the legendary group such as “Got To Get You Into My Life,” “September” and more.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Location: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland (7002 Arundel Mills Circle #7777) in Hanover

Cost: Tickets start at $19.99

Family friendly? Must be at least 21 to attend.

AVAM’s Bazaart

Holiday shoppers, don’t fret. The American Visionary Art Museum has you covered this weekend with Bazaart. Billed as a “one-of-a-kind show,” the holiday marketplace has everything from paintings to jewelry by 50 regional artists and craftspeople.

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Jim Rouse Visionary Center, 3rd Floor (800 Key Highway)

Cost: Free entry with RSVP, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Pop-Up Roller Rink

Roller skating has been very popular in Charm City — Hot Skates and Shake & Bake were always the places to be on the weekend in the 2000s and early 2010s. Baltimore Peninsula is attempting to bring back that focus by partnering with traveling roller disco group the Roller Wave. You can rent skates for specific hours with the whole family, or check out their adults-only time slots.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: 2455 House St.

Cost: Admission is $20.

Family friendly? Yes.

Stephanie Mills

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and Broadway star Stephanie Mills is performing at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. The Brooklyn-born songstress has accumulated a lot of hits including “You’re Putting A Rush On Me” and “Something In The Way You Make Me Feel,” but she might be remembered best in Baltimore for originating the role of Dorothy here in the original production of “The Wiz.”

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Location: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland (7002 Arundel Mills Circle #7777) in Hanover

Cost: Tickets start at $39.99