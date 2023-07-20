Is this heat getting to you? There are a few ways to handle it this weekend — you can enjoy more heat by attending a barbecue and jerk festival, or try to cool off by tasting some drinks while you’re relaxing by the water. We’ve got you handled, whatever you decide.

Thursday, July 20

Tides and Vibes

Tides and Vibes is “an evening of maritime inspiration” presented by Baltimore Peninsula. The family-friendly event will take place on the waterfront and include a ton of activities, crafts and games. There will be a touch tank and an aquarium from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, historians and captains will tell stories from the sea, and deck tours aboard Living Classrooms on the skipjack Sigsbee. You can find a full list of events here.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Port Covington Marina (321 E. Cromwell St.)

Cost: Free

Family friendly? It is encouraged!

Friday, July 21

Mount Royal Soaps’ Night Market

In an effort to support local businesses and unite the Remington community, Mount Royal Soaps is hosting a night market. The evening event will have food from Ekiben, the Curly Crumb and more. There will also be multiple vendors and anyone 21 and older can get free beer from Union Craft Brewery.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Mount Royal Soaps (2740 Huntingdon Ave.)

Cost: Free

Family friendly? Yes

Thomas Rhett: ‘Home Team Tour 23’

The “Die a Happy Man” country singer will be performing at the CFG Bank Arena this weekend. He will be joined by opener Cole Swindell and special guest Nate Smith. The platinum recording artists will perform some of their most popular hits for Baltimore’s country-loving crowd.

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m.; event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: As of Wednesday night, tickets start at $32

Family friendly? Yes

Saturday, July 22

Christmas in July

Hosted by Dundalk Renaissance, Christmas in July will spread some holiday cheer during this hot summer. The nonprofit community development organization is inviting families to take time to enjoy snowballs, live music, free kids’ crafts and vendors at its community makers’ market.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Historic Dundalk Town Center (11 Center Place)

Cost: Free

Family friendly? It is encouraged!

Maryland’s BBQ & Jerk Festival

Caribbean food? Count me in. There will be a culinary showdown and live music, so this all-day, family-friendly affair is a must-attend event for lovers of Jamaican food — a.k.a. people with good taste. A chef battle will determine who makes the best jerk chicken, though a number of different dishes will be available. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own tents, chairs and umbrellas to take in the tunes (and eats).

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Howard County Fairgrounds (2210 Fairgrounds Road)

Cost: Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door, and children are free.

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, July 23

Water Society Present Bleues on The Water Sundays

Want a relaxing Sunday where you can enjoy music by Baltimore’s DJs like Porkchop and Eli the Enforcer? Water Society has just the event for you. There will be $5 drink specials, food and a cigar and hookah patio. The event won’t be family-friendly, but some time apart from your child may just be what is needed.

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Bleues On The Water (7696 Altoona Beach Road)