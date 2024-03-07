The weekend is finally (almost) here, so it’s time to start figuring out how to fill those days. Whether you want to spend them dancing to a stacked R&B lineup, celebrating small businesses in honor of Women’s History Month or take in a documentary with its filmmaker, the Baltimore area has something for you.

Thursday, March 7

‘Lights of Baltimore’

In the documentary “Lights of Baltimore,” French filmmaker Sabrina Bouarour covers the “war of images” stemming from Freddie Gray’s death in 2015. Originally released during the pandemic, the film “asks what has changed in Baltimore, and in America, since the MLK protests on those same streets in 1968,” according to the documentary’s website. The free screening at the Johns Hopkins University will be followed by a Q&A between Bouarour and Wonjung Bae, a lecturer in the school’s Film and Media Studies program.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Hodson Hall at the Johns Hopkins University (3400 Charles St.)

Cost: Free

Family friendly? We lean toward no. The topic is heavy and kids are probably not big Q&A fans.

Friday, March 8

The ‘Love Hard’ tour

Headliner Keyshia Cole, a multiplatinum-selling and Grammy-nominated songstress, will be joined by singers Trey Songz, K. Michelle and Jaheim at the Baltimore “Love Hard” tour stop. The R&B lineup is sure to be a hit with fans, so get ready to hear a lot of singing from the audience over most of your favorite hits.

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $89.50.

Family friendly? The kids may have to cover their ears occasionally.

Biggie Tribute & ′90s Hip-Hop Karaoke

This weekend marks the anniversary of the death of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G. In honor of that, La Familia Soundstage is hosting a tribute to Biggie Smalls with a karaoke night celebrating one of the best eras in hip-hop. Wear your favorite ′90s-themed attire to fully relive the nostalgia.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: La Familia Soundstage (836 Guilford Ave.)

Cost: General admission tickets are $10.

Family friendly? No, you must be at least 21 years old.

Saturday, March 9

Everyone is a Collage Artist

Local artist Cindy Williams is hosting a workshop in which participants will make decoupage collages on playing cards. Express your mixed-media artistic creativity with paints, stamps, inks and more, all of which will be provided for you.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: 8320 Main St. in Ellicott City

Cost: Tickets are $30.

Family friendly? Probably best to leave the intricate crafting to adults.

Mini Makers Market

In need of some goods? R. House’s March market will be filled with local artisans selling jewelry, candles, tea, pottery and much more. Food vendors will also be on hand so you can snack while you browse. And if you’re feeling especially lucky, have your tarot cards read by Another Dash of Salt.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, March 10

Beer & Bites: Celebrating women-owned businesses

In honor of Women’s History Month, Pickett Brewing Company has organized Beer & Bites, a collaborative neighborhood event, to celebrate Pigtown’s small businesses owned by women. In Dreams Hazy IPA, brewed by the women of Pickett for this March celebration, will be on tap and in cans designed by a local female artist. Buy food from Taste 410, Culinary Architecture and Swill Apothecafe — all women-owned Pigtown businesses — and enjoy a live performance from the all-female bluegrass band The Black-Eyed Suzies.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Pickett Brewing Company (1130 S. Paca St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need to pay for food and drinks.

Family friendly? You might want to leave the children at home.

Expressions ’24: The Cornerstone

Baltimore School for the Arts’ annual weekend-long fundraiser ends Sunday with two opportunities to catch the main show: a series of performances put on by students showcasing their creative skills, ranging from dance to visual arts.

Time: 2 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Location: Mark K. Joseph Building (712 Cathedral St.)

Cost: Tickets are $30.

Family friendly? Yes.

Violence prevention celebrity charity basketball

Motivational speakers and entrepreneurs Gillie & Wallo are hosting a celebrity charity basketball game sponsored by Maryland Live! Casino with the goal to raise money for gun violence prevention, especially among teens. Invited guests include comedians Lou Young and Shiggy, country singer Jimmie Allen, Baltimore basketball player Aquille Carr, rapper Lil’ Flip and many more.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Old Mill Senior High School (600 Patriot Lane in Millersville)

Cost: General admission tickets are $25.

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Diana Ross’ ‘Beautiful Love Performances: Legacy 2024′ tour

“Stop! In the Name of Love” and go see Diana Ross perform at The Lyric on May 12. Baltimore is one of the few stops she’ll be making, with other shows in Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, California and Canada. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Chris Brown’s ‘The 11:11 Tour’

R&B star Chris Brown announced Tuesday that “The 11:11 Tour” — named for his latest album — will be at CFG Bank Arena on June 30. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Monday at 10 a.m.