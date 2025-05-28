Are you still recovering from Artscape? Here are some fun local events, many of them free, to do in Baltimore County for the week ending June 3.

Author Talk

6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner’s own Leslie Gray Streeter visits the Arbutus Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library to discuss her new novel, “Family & Other Calamities.” She will be in conversation at the library with John-John Williams IV, The Banner’s diversity, equity and inclusion reporter. Book sales and signings are available after the event.

Free Concerts

6:30 p.m. Friday

Enjoy the first of three months of free concerts in Catonsville. The shows are every Friday from May 30 to Aug. 29 at 15 Mellor Ave. Grab some takeout and settle in for some tunes. The kick-off band is Marquis Soul. There is parking along Mellor Avenue and Frederick Road.

3:30 p.m. Friday

Renowned Klezmer musician Seth Kibel stops by the Owings Mills Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library to honor Jewish Heritage Month with a free concert. Kibel, who lives in Baltimore, is a virtuoso of the woodwinds; he’ll be playing clarinet, flute and saxophone.

Not-free Concerts

6 p.m. Saturday

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Omari Banks blends reggae, funk, rock, and rhythm and blues with smoothness and reverence. See Banks, a former professional cricketer, at Stages Music Arts in Cockeysville. Tickets are $30.

3 p.m. Sunday

Are you a fan of America, folk, and “sad-girl caterwauling”? You might enjoy The Flying Vees, a supergroup of female musicians singing and swearing their way into your heart. The show costs $27.50 and is at Manor Mill in Monkton.

Remembrance walk

2 p.m. Sunday

If you have lost someone close to you, then you may benefit from being in fellowship with others in the same situation. Gilchrist’s Steps of Hope at Cromwell Valley creates a community for those mourning loved ones. Nature can have healing properties, and so can being around others going through the same steps of loss. The event is at the park, 2175 Cromwell Bridge Road, in Parkville.

Caribbean Dance

7 p.m. Monday

Want to kick your cardio into a different gear? Island Tingz Caribbean Dance Fitness in Halethorpe is offering to teach some island dance moves. Tickets are only $7.18. The event is at the C. Rose’s Event Center Suites, 4000 Coolidge Ave.