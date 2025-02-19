When February’s chill hits, it’s tempting to hunker down under the covers and stay indoors. But whether it’s a Zumba class, a maple sugar demonstration or a food festival, there are plenty of reasons to bundle up, step outside and have some fun.

Consider attending these seven events for the week ending Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Taste of the Chesapeake

5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday

The Chesapeake Gateway Chamber of Commerce is hosting a celebration of eastern Baltimore County cuisine at the Hilton Garden Inn in White Marsh. Attendees at this inaugural event will sample all-you-can eat bites from local restaurants, enjoy an open bar and enter a gift card raffle. Tickets are $55.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

History of Turner Station and Henrietta Lacks

1 p.m. Saturday

Celebrate Black History Month at the Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River by learning about the life and legacy of Henrietta Lacks. The Turner Station resident, who died of cervical cancer in 1951, had cells removed from her body without her knowledge. The cells have since been used extensively in medical research and advancements.

Light refreshments will be served at this free event.

Magic Mayhem at Heavy Seas

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Heavy Seas Beer in Halethrope will host performances by a mentalist and a sideshow performer on Saturday. (Chelsea Bailey)

Heavy Seas Beer in Halethorpe is quite literally bringing the magic, as mentalist, hypnotist and magician Adam Stone, along with sideshow performer Krystal Younglove, visits the brewery. The event is open to individuals ages 12 and up. The taproom opens at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

General admission is $25. A VIP option, which includes early admission, priority seating, one Heavy Seas beer and appetizers by Kooper’s Pit Stop, is available for $55.

The Legwarmers at The Recher

8 to 11 p.m. Saturday

Relive the days of Walkmans, boomboxes and VHS tapes with a performance by the ’80s tribute band The Legwarmers at The Recher in Towson. The event is open to guests age 21 and up. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 if bought in advance and $25 if purchased the same day.

Maple Sugaring Weekend

Saturday and Sunday

The Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum in Catonsville will host one of two maple sugaring demonstrations in the county this weekend. (Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum)

Ever wondered how maple syrup is made? Check it out for yourself this weekend at either of two hands-on demonstrations. Visit the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum in Catonsville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or Marshy Point Nature Center in Middle River from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or Sunday.

Visitors will learn how to tap a tree and taste sample products. The cost is $6 per person. Click here to register.

Winter Trucks and Tunes at Boordy Vineyards

12 to 5 p.m. Sunday

If you’re feeling the winter doldrums, Boordy Vineyards in Hydes has a fix: an afternoon of music, food and wine for you and your friends. Jimmy’s Famous Seafood will sell Maryland-style crabcakes and seafood specialities from its truck, while charcuterie items and wine are available for purchase from the winery. Samantha’s Duo will perform from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event is open to all ages and is free to enter.

Zumba Tuesday at the Halethorpe Community Center

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Looking for a fun way to get your cardio in? Try a Zumba class at the Halethorpe Community Center. Beginners are welcome. The cost to register is $9. Discount codes are available for first-time attendees, for bringing a friend and for seniors over the age of 65. Click here for more information.

Can’t make it next Tuesday? Zumba classes are held every Tuesday and on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at various locations.