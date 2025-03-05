If the wind doesn’t kick up too much, Baltimore County is finally getting some spring weather. Here are seven things to do to help you go out and enjoy it, as well as a few indoor activities to keep all of us busy this week.

Snakes

10-11 a.m. Thursday

Every kid seems to either love snakes or fear them. If you have a child age 2 to 8 who loves them, head over to Oregon Ridge and learn about these important reptiles. If not, check out the list of other animals and wait for something cuter, like a salamander. Cost is $6.

Skulls

7-8:30 p.m. Thursday

Kids can’t come to this one. Sorry! But adults will enjoy learning about the bones that animals leave behind and what they have to teach us about ecology. The event is at Marshy Point Nature Center and costs $10.

Jobs

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday

Baltimore County is hosting a job fair to benefit federal workers who have been fired by the Trump Administration. Fifteen county departments are hiring for a number of different positions. The event is at StarTUp at the Armory, 307 Washington Ave. You can park in the Baltimore Avenue or Washington Avenue garages and the county will validate your parking.

Coffee

9-10 a.m.

Various dignitaries will be on hand to toast the Coffee Talk Café, which is marking its ninth anniversary. The café, at 22 West Pennsylvania Ave., is popular with courthouse lawyers, jurors and staff, and the owner is known for making specialty lattes that commemorate the customers’ work or interests. The event is free but you might be tempted to buy an ice cream or a sandwich.

Irish music

1-6 p.m. Saturday

It’s probably never too early to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — as long as it’s March — and Irish music is a beloved tradition at this county park near Cockeysville. ShamRogues, Celtic Corridor and Brian Gaffney are all playing. Tickets are $20 per person for those 12 and up; younger kids are free.

Weeds

2-4 p.m. Saturday

Get some exercise while doing a good deed — removing invasive plants from Cromwell Valley Park, a gem of a place near Parkville. County students can also get in some community service hours here. It’s free.

Schumann!

3 p.m. Sunday

Baroque more your thing? Catch “Baroque Ghosts: Schumann and Stravinsky” at Goucher College’s Kraushaar Auditorium. This is a Baltimore Chamber Orchestra production and tickets are $39.