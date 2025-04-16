It’s spring break for many students and also Easter weekend, so there’s plenty of family-friendly fun in Baltimore County this week.

Thursday, April 17

Taylor Swift Bracelet Party

Calling all Swifties looking to get crafty: Here’s your opportunity to make some friendship bracelets alongside other fans as you all jam to songs by the “Fortnight” mega-star.

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Baltimore County Public Library, Arbutus Branch (855 Sulphur Spring Road)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Price: Free— register here.

Family friendly? Yes.

Hop’Doption Movie Night

Support the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter with a movie night at Bengie’s Drive-In Theatre. Bring your pup along or potentially find a new one to take home; BARCS will have adoptable pets on hand. There’ll be a doggy egg hunt, crafts, games and a screening of the 2011 animated movie “Hop.”

Time: 6:45-8:30 p.m.

Location: Bengies Drive-In Theatre (3417 Eastern Blvd., Middle River)

Price: $7 for kids ages 4 to 10; $12.50 for general admission (plus fees).

Family friendly? Yes.

Gareth Reynolds

The Los Angeles-via-Milwaukee stand-up comedian and co-host of the popular U.S. history-focused podcast “The Dollop” headlines Magooby’s for five performances in three days.

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday

Location: Magooby’s Joke House (9603 Deereco Road, Timonium)

Price: $25 to $30 (plus fees).

Family friendly? No.

Friday, April 18

Easter at Weber’s Farm

Is it truly Easter weekend if you don’t hunt for some eggs and pose with a big bunny? Weber’s Farm hosts two days filled with fun events, including a pancake breakfast, face painting, farm animals and more.

Time: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: Weber’s Farm (2526 Proctor Lane, Parkville)

Price: $6 to $15.

Family friendly? Yes.

Dueling Piano Night

The Flying Ivories return to B.C. Brewery to take your requests and make you laugh, all while celebrating the Hunt Valley beermaker’s seventh anniversary.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: B.C. Brewery (10950 Gilroy Road, Suite F, Hunt Valley)

Price: $20 to $45.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, April 19

Spring Festival

Hosted by the Maker’s Valley, this artisan market at Boordy Vineyards will feature more than 35 vendors, including Bentley Candle Co., Swell Front Pottery and more. Grab a glass (or bottle) of wine and enjoy food by Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Smoke Point BBQ and Prigel Family Creamery, among other options, as Samantha’s Duo provides the live music.

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: Boordy Vineyards (12820 Long Green Pike, Hydes)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Ebony Sneaker Ball

Time to dust off those Jordans: The University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s Black Graduate Student Organization is throwing its annual Ebony Sneaker Ball and Black Excellence Award Ceremony to honor UMBC’s students, faculty, staff and community members. See you on the dance floor.

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: The Commons at UMBC (1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? This one’s for the grown-ups.