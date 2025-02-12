While candlelit dinners are a classic Valentine’s Day tradition, Baltimore County offers plenty of other ways to celebrate. Enjoy a dance class, indulge in a shopping date or spend the holiday with your beloved four-legged companion.

Black History Month also continues with a number of educational opportunities for all ages.

Consider attending these seven events for the week ending Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Girlhero Galentine’s Shopping Event

6-8 p.m. Thursday

The boutique clothing store Girlhero is hosting a Galentine’s Day celebration at its Green Spring Station location in Lutherville. In honor of female friendship, the store is offering a 20% sale, as well as free punch and cake pops. In addition, the first 20 guests will receive a free swag bag. Reservations are requested.

Celebrate Black Dance

7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday

As Black History Month continues, join The Gordon Center in Owings Mills, in collaboration with the Baltimore Black Dance Collective, for an evening celebrating African American dance. Local artists, companies, studios, students and schools will perform a range of styles, including ballet, hip-hop and liturgical. Tickets are $25 for orchestra seats and $20 for mezzanine seats.

Tuskegee Airmen Children’s Activity

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday

A panel at the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum depicts Tuskegee Airman Robert William Dietz, a World War II fighter pilot. For Black History Month, the Middle River-based museum is celebrating trailblazing pilots like Dietz. (Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum)

Throughout February, the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum in Middle River is honoring the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the trailblazing African American pilots who served in World War II. Visitors can explore a World War II pilots exhibit, watch an audiovisual presentation and read about the airmen’s groundbreaking achievements. Children who complete an aviation history challenge may receive a model of the P-51 Mustang airplane flown by the Tuskegee pilots.

The museum is open on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with the next available visit this coming Friday. Admission is $8 for adults and $3 for children.

Valentine’s Day Dance Class

6-8 p.m. Friday

A Step Ahead Dance Center in Middle River invites you to bring your Valentine, your best friend or just yourself to learn ballroom and Latin dance on the holiday of love. Dance instruction will be provided for the first hour, and the dance floor will be open the second hour. No experience — and no partner — necessary. Tickets are $23 per person. Buy two tickets and receive $5 off.

Stories from Colored School No. 24

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Edgewood United Methodist Church in Lutherville will recount the history of Colored School No. 24, an old two-room schoolhouse that educated Black children before county schools were desegregated in 1955. Visitors are invited to listen to firsthand accounts from former students, participate in a conversation about Lutherville’s past, and share photos, artifacts and stories. There is no website for this event.

Cooking in the Cabin at Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday

A culinary historian will prepare historic meals at the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum in Catonsville this Saturday. (Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum)

Join the Foodways 1790 culinary historians at the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum in Catonsville for a demonstration on preparing vintage meals using an authentic hearth, recipes and cookware. The event is free.

Puppy & People Pajama Party

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday

Heavy Seas Beer in Halethorpe is hosting an afternoon of pups, pajamas and pints on Saturday. (Chelsea Bailey)

Join Heavy Seas Beer for an afternoon of paws, pints and pajamas. The Halethorpe brewery invites visitors to bring their dogs for its Puppy and People Pajama Party. Sign up to take photos of your pup in a photo booth, shop local vendors for treats and toys and enter a sweater and pajama contest for a chance to win a gift basket. Categories include Best in Show, Best Matching Pajamas, Coziest Canine, Most Festive Fit and Funniest Outfit! Humans are also welcome to dress up.