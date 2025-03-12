St. Patrick’s Day has never been about a day. And Baltimore County restaurants, bars and music venues are celebrating all week. You can eat bacon for breakfast and wash it down with a Guinness. You can also run and dance off the extra deliciousness. Here are a variety of choices for your mood:

Irish Stories

Noon-2 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day at — where else? — Baltimore’s Guinness Pub. An expert bartender — known in Ireland as a publican — will share the history of making Guinness Draught Stout. Then you’ll get to enjoy your own, along with a snack, and some classic Irish “craic,” which is Irish for fun. The event is communal seating, just as you’d find in an Irish pub, and you need to be 21 or older. It costs $25. The Hidden Harp — A Tiny Pub Experience, will be offered all weekend, one of many planned activities at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery at 5001 Washington Blvd. in Halethorpe.

Irish music

Friday-Monday, various times

If you have been meaning to check out Ye Olde Emerald Tavern in Parkville, this week is a good one to do it. As befits an Irish bar in the week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, the pub is serving traditional Irish fare along with music from several popular bands. And of course there will be Guinness specials.

Saturday, 1:30-6 p.m.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans starts in the basement of 729 Frederick Road in Catonsville and explores multiple locations in the town. The afternoon, described as “a lively celebration filled with music, laughter, and fun,” includes prizes for the showing off “your Irish spirit and creativity.” The $15 entrance fee will support The Children’s Home, which cares for at-risk children.

Crowds enjoy the Guinness Brewery, which has many special events for St. Patrick's Day. (SV Images)

Fun Run

8-11 a.m. Saturday

Get your St. Patrick’s Day weekend started with a vigorous run. The Shamrock 5k Run and 1K walk will begin at 7200 Graces Quarters Road in Middle River — near Eastern Avenue and Ebenezer Road. The race costs $30 for runners and walkers, and the proceeds benefit the Chesapeake Bay Association. Wear green and don’t forget good shoes to best enjoy the beautiful Hammerman Area of Gunpowder Falls State Park and the views of the Chesapeake Bay.

Self-defense

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday

Guntry is an Owings Mills shooting range, but it’s also a lot more. The facility offers many different kinds of hand-to-hand (or hand-to-leg) combat classes, professional archery consultations, and lessons in shooting firearms. Its open house and five-year anniversary celebration will offer tours, demonstrations and exclusive sales. You can find it at 10705 Red Run Blvd., Owings Mills.

Record and CD Show

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

You don’t have to buy Irish music at the Arbutus Record and CD Show. But if you want to, you will find it here. This record and CD emporium at the Arbutus Fire Hall offers free parking, free admission, and the largest selection of records, CDs and interesting people-watching you’re apt to find anywhere.

Irish breakfast and beverages

5:30-10 a.m. Monday

Come to Looney’s Pub in Perry Hall hungry, because they’re kicking off St. Patrick’s Day with a bacon-and-beer breakfast. Stay for 98 Rock’s Justin, Scott, and Spiegel, who will broadcast live from the pub at 8706 Belair Road. If you are able to take the day off, you are quite lucky indeed, because it might be hard to concentrate after a morning of bacon, beer … and bad puns.