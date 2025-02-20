We’re in the thick of winter but the bitter cold doesn’t have to confine us to the couch. There’s always a ton going on in Baltimore, and this weekend is no exception.

Thursday, Feb. 20

American Craft Made Baltimore

Nearly 400 artists and makers will draw thousands of craft fans and collectors to downtown for the 48th edition of the American Craft Council’s flagship event. The East Coast’s largest juried craft fair includes a kickoff party at Made in Baltimore (301 Light St., registration required) and an awards ceremony on Saturday, with plenty of hands-on activities in between.

Time: 6-8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Location: Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Price: $10 (presale) or $15 day of, plus fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

‘Black Panther Woman’ conversation

Mary Frances Phillips, associate professor of African American Studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, has written the first biography of Ericka Huggins, who brought spiritual wellness to the Black Panther Party. Phillips joins Victoria Harms and Kristian Whitehead, who helped curate the Peale’s recent Black Panther Party in Baltimore exhibition, for an in-depth chat.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Red Emma’s (3128 Greenmount Ave.)

Price: Free or $35 includes a copy of the book.

Family friendly? Yes.

‘Jennifer’s Body’ on the big screen

Met with mixed reviews in 2009, the Megan Fox-starring comedy-horror movie has since been vaulted into cult classic status. Reconsider the Karyn Kusama-directed film for yourself at this one-night-only showing.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: The Charles Theatre (1711 N. Charles St.)

Price: $10 plus fees.

Family friendly? Nope, it’s rated R.

Friday, Feb. 21

Science trivia crawl

Gather your friends — particularly the smart ones — and see how you fare at this trivia night-meets-scavenger hunt, with proceeds benefiting the Maryland Science Center’s educational programs. Ministry of Brewing will be on site selling beers, and the winning team will receive tickets to an upcoming Science Center event.

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Price: $33.85 .

Family friendly? This one’s for the grown-ups: 21+.

Baby Laurence Legacy Project: Tracing Steps

Brinae Ali, Creative Alliance’s first performing artist in residence, and the Baltimore Jazz Collective pay tribute to Laurence Jackson, better known as Baby Laurence, the Baltimore-born performer who was the first tap dancer to record a jazz album. If you miss Friday’s show, try Saturday night.

Time: 7:30 p.m. (Friday and Saturday)

Location: The Theater at Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Price: $15-$30.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Feb. 22

R&R’s ‘The First Art Show’

This opening event, which kicks off a monthlong exhibition at Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s gallery in Mount Vernon, showcases artists and writers published in the online literary magazine R&R’s first year. Baltimore-based writers Donald Berger, Kayla Jean and Sylvia Jones will read on Saturday night.

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Emmanuel Episcopal Church (3 W. Read St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Tom Miller’s Snapshot Studio!

The fifth annual week honoring Baltimore’s Tom Miller, the father of “Afro-Deco” art, continues with this interactive event, where participants can create their own props and contribute them to the exhibition.

On Saturday, the celebration continues with an oral history circle (6-8 p.m.) filled with stories about Miller told by family members, friends and collectors.

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday

Location: Eubie Blake Cultural Center (847 N. Howard St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Simply the Best — The Music of Tina Turner

The Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll gets the classical treatment thanks to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Led by conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, the show will play the many indelible hits from Turner’s catalog, including “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and more.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday; 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Shows begin 90 minutes after doors open.

Location: Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Price: $27 to $99 plus fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Sal Vulcano

The “Impractical Jokers” star brings his “Everything’s Fine” tour to Charm City.

Time: Doors open at 4 p.m. Show starts at 5 p.m.

Location: The Lyric (140 West Mount Royal Ave.)

Price: $56.50 to $76.65.

Family friendly? Probably more for teenagers and adults.

The B&O Birthday Bash

It’s time to celebrate the B&O Railroad’s 198th(!) birthday with cupcakes and a balloon drop, along with a giveaway for tickets for Day Out with Thomas, an event featuring every kid’s favorite blue tank engine. And hey, while we’re here, a quick note to the Monopoly: Baltimore Edition makers : This is one square you don’t need to replace.

Time: Noon.

Location: The B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Price: Free. Advanced registration recommended.

Family friendly? Of course.

Just announced