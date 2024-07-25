What’s cooler than this weather? Everything, especially getting to do fun activities free of charge. This weekend, Next Act Cinema is showing Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” and Urban Axes is giving children the chance to go axe throwing both for free. If saving money isn’t your forte, there are also some events that you can pay to participate in.

Thursday, July 25

Short Film Premiere

Jillian McGuffey is premiering “Pushing Through,” a semi-autobiographical short film about living with a chronic illness, at No Land Beyond, a Baltimore board game bar, game shop and venue. Along with enjoying the film, pizza and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: No Land Beyond (2125 Maryland Ave.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets cost $5, plus fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, July 26

The Lost Weekend

May Pang, John Lennon’s lover during his 1970s “Lost Weekend” era, is displaying her photos of Lennon at a three-day exhibition at Winkel Gallery. Photographs include one of the last-known images of Lennon and Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney together, as well as photos with his son, Julian. Pang herself will be at the exhibit, so you can hear stories straight from the source. There will also be art available for purchase. For more information, visit the website.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Winkel Gallery (1715 Aliceanna St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money to purchase any of the work.

Family friendly? Yes.

School’s Out at Urban Axes

Celebrate the dog days of summer Urban Axes is celebrating schools being out for kids by letting them throw axes for free until July 31. Children between the ages of 12 and 18 throw at no cost if they come with an adult. Families can book a date this weekend by visiting the website.

Time: Depends on your booking.

Location: Urban Axes (1 N. Haven St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: $27.50-$42.50. Use the code “KIDSTHROFREE” when booking online for your discount to be applied the day of the event.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, July 27

Free Movie Weekend

Next Act Cinema will host free movies Saturday and Sunday as a part of Pluto TV’s Summer of Cinema campaign that supports independent and family run theaters across the country. The theater will be show Marvel’s latest superhero film “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Time: Showtimes are at 12:30, 1:45, 3:35, 4:50, 6:40 and 7:55 p.m.

Location: Next Act Cinema (921 Reisterstown Road)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free with reservation. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Family friendly? Deadpool is rated R, so we’ll let you be the judge of that.

Sunday, July 28

Sundays in the City

The last Sundays in the City events take place this week. Set in the center of Fells Point, the Sundays in the City festival will have live musical performances from Joi Carter, SoulTET and a DJ. There will also be giveaways, kids’ activities and more.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Fells Point (1632 Aliceanna St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Summer Farmers Market

Lexington Market is hosting a family friendly farmers market. The event features fresh food, local artisans and live music as well as the usual shops like Sunny Side Cafe and Taharka Brothers. For more information, visit the website.

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Location: Lexington Market plaza (112 N. Eutaw St.)

Cost: Free admission.

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” is bringing his “The Second Best Night of Your Life” tour to Lyric Baltimore on Oct. 18. Tickets to see the Emmy award-winning comedian and actor go on sale to the general public Friday.