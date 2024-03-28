The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Spring break is coming to an end for lots of children in the area, so parents should give them the chance to go out with a bang. There are a number of egg hunts this weekend, plus a kiddie disco and a Peeps contest. And for those who don’t celebrate the holiday, we have plenty on offer for you as well.

Thursday, March 28

‘Body, Voice, Spirit: A Celebration of Elizabeth Talford Scott’

George Peabody Library will host a reception, performances and an exhibition viewing of “Reverberations: Disruption and Healing Through the Hands of Elizabeth Talford Scott” in celebration of the late Baltimore-based artist. There will be remarks from from co-curators Elijah Ramos and Ringo Lasko, current students at the Maryland Institute College of Art, as well as a monologue from Mama Sallah Jenkins and music and spoken word from Unique Robinson. The exhibit honoring Scott is one of several now happening in the city, including at the Baltimore Museum of Art, where her daughter, Joyce J. Scott, also has a retrospective on display.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: George Peabody Library (17 E. Mt. Vernon Place)

Cost: Free with registration.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, March 29

Clark’s Elioak Farm

In addition to their usual petting farm, Enchanted Forest and play areas, Clark’s Elioak Farm is hosting egg hunts multiple times a day through March 31. On Friday, the hunts will be at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. All eggs found will be exchanged for a goodie bag, so it doesn’t matter how many your kiddo finds. For a list of full activities at the farm, visit their website.

Time: Various times on Friday, see above.

Location: Clark’s Elioak Farm (10500 Clarksville Pike in Ellicott City)

Cost: Admission is $8.

Family friendly? Yes.

Interactive Movie Night

Drag queens Betty O’Hellno and Fulla Regrets are hosting an interactive movie night filled with games, drinks and pure fun. Quote lines from the 1992 gay cult classic “Death Becomes Her” with fellow fans of the Meryl Streep-Goldie Hawn comedy, and dress up for a chance to win a prize for best costume.

Time: 7 p.m. to mingle, 8 p.m. for the film

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Cost: Ticket prices vary, but general admission is $24.

Family friendly? Let’s leave the children at home.

Saturday, March 30

Easter Egg Hunt

The nonprofit Parks & People Foundation is celebrating its 40th anniversary by hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt. There will be candy- and treat-filled eggs for children 10 years and younger to search for, though they must register to attend. The kids can also enjoy a moon bounce, face painting, food trucks and, of course, a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Parks & People campus (2100 Liberty Heights Ave.)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Spring Break Skate

Whether you want to treat the young ones to some fun during their spring break or relive your glory days with friends, Hopkins Plaza is the place to be for any skating fans. Listen to good music and enjoy food from vendors like Fuzzies Burgers, 3 Jay’s Seafood & Chicken and more. And don’t worry if you don’t have skates of your own: You can rent a pair for $5.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Hopkins Plaza

Cost: For a one-hour session, tickets for children under 12 cost $8 and tickets for adults cost $10. Registration in advance is required.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, March 31

Kiddie Karaoke & Easter Disco

Growing up in Baltimore, my generation loved celebrating Easter because of all the parties we could attend and fresh outfits we could wear. Hopefully the younger generation shares the same excitement. La Familia Soundstage believes that their party will be “the best Kiddie Easter Disco for Kids in Baltimore,” so give your children the chance to enjoy pizza, play games, take pictures and sing some of their favorite songs on stage.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: La Familia Soundstage (836 Guilford Ave.)

Cost: Tickets cost $10.

Family friendly? Yes.

PEEPshow

It’s the last weekend for Maryland’s 17th annual PEEPshow, which will close up shop April 1. The fundraising event showcases “marshmallow masterpieces” made of the popular Easter candy in the form of sculptures, dioramas, mosaics and videos. Admission is free, but you can buy votes for your favorite pieces; all proceeds will go to the Carroll County Arts Council.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: TownMall of Westminster (400 N. Center St. in Westminster)

Cost: Free admission.

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan

Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan, who once toured together in 2008, announced that they’re reuniting later this year. Their “Serenade Tour” kicks off in September and will stop at CFG Bank Arena that month. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.