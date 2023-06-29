What to do this weekend, from comedy shows to ax throwing

Baltimore recently has had an eventful couple of weekends and, with the Fourth of July coming up, there won’t be any slowing down. We’ve listed cool happenings for you to check out leading up to the holiday.

Friday, June 30

Pride Night at Urban Axes

Urban Axes will be holding a Pride Night charity event. It will include food, drinks, prizes and ax throwing (make sure you wear closed-toe shoes!) to raise money for Baltimore Safe Haven, a nonprofit organization supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Urban Axes (1 N. Haven St.)

Cost: Tickets are $25 for spectators and $50 if you want to participate in the fun. Fifty percent of the ticket price will be donated to a local LGBTQ+ charity partner.

Family friendly? No, you must be at least 21.

Station North Art Walk

Exhibitions, performances and special events will spotlight the Charles North neighborhood. The walk will include visual artists, improv groups and vendors for attendees to check out. You’ll be able to look through some of the area’s studios and talk to the visionaries behind the works. Stop by Motor House first to pick up a map and a free BmoreArt magazine.

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Motor House (120 W. North Ave.)

Cost: Free, but you must register here.

Family friendly? Yup.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Saturday, July 1

Baltimore by Baltimore: ‘The Black Baltimore Renaissance’

Baltimore has plenty of creatives, and Devin Wilkins, who produced this festival, is highlighting many of them. This edition will feature guests who “promise to leave you inspired by our city’s motivation and creative drive,” according to the Waterfront Partnership’s website, and will include trainers for physical and mental wellness, DJs, musicians and comedians.

Time: Noon to 8 p.m.

Location: Inner Harbor Amphitheater (200 E. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? It’s encouraged!

24K Magic Bruno Mars Tribute Band

Couldn’t make it to Preakness this year to see Bruno Mars? Well you’re in luck — sort of. 24K Magic, a Bruno Mars tribute show, will perform hits such as “Uptown Funk,” “Locked Out of Heaven” and ― duh ― “24K Magic.” There will be room reserved for rocking out in the pit area in front of the stage, so get your dancing shoes ready.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Gordon Center for Performing Arts (3506 Gwynnbrook Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $31.50

Family friendly? Yup.

Sunday, July 2

No Holds Bar at Baltimore Comedy Factory

The Baltimore Comedy Factory will be hosting some of “Wild ‘N Out’s” favorite faces: Justina Valentine, Conceited and Rip Michaels. (All three MTV stars are also available for paid meet and greets.) The show will feature a variety of standup comedy, improv, sketch, music performances and more.

Time: Shows are at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Comedy Factory (5625 O’Donnell St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $30.

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 or older.

Just announced

Cirque du Soleil