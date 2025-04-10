Talk about a great problem to have: There’s too much to do in Baltimore this weekend.

From a free Fix-It Fair and Record Store Day to Kids’ Opening Day at Camden Yards, there’s so many options to fill up your calendar.

Thursday, April 10

‘Aida’

This weekend is your last chance to see Morgan State Music Theatre’s “Aida,” the Tony Award-winning musical from Elton John and Tim Rice. The production, which includes Miss Maryland Bridget O’Brien as Amneris, tells a forbidden love story, directed and choreographed by Dr. Tyrone Stanley.

Time: 10:30 a.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors.

Location: Murphy Fine Arts Center (2201 Argonne Drive)

Cost: $25-$35 before fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

Wampum: The Convergence of Art, Culture, History and Diplomacy

Mario Harley, an artist and citizen of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, discusses the importance of the shell bead Wampum to North America’s Indigenous communities, including in present day Maryland.

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Maryland Center for History and Culture (610 Park Ave.)

Cost: $30

Family friendly? Yes.

‘Toxic Overburden’

This reception marks the opening of The Peale’s student-directed exhibition, “Toxic Overburden: 100 Years of Environmental Justice and Resistance,” which highlights the advocacy work in Curtis Bay while drawing attention to the environmental damage being done in the South Baltimore community for the past century. The exhibit, which features photography and interactive displays, runs through June 29.

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: The Peale (225 Holliday St.)

Cost: Free; $5 donation suggested.

Family friendly? Yes.

‘A Deep House of Soulful Vision’

Expect an enthralling conversation about contemporary African-American art for the Baltimore Museum of Art’s fifth annual Donald V. Bentley Memorial Lecture. The event will feature the Baltimore abstractionist painter Terry Thompson, Leslie King Hammond of the Maryland Institute College of Art and Franklin Sirmans, director of the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Afterward, Thompson will DJ a reception filled with house music.

Time: 5:45-9 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Cost: Free — registration encouraged.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, April 11

‘Still Rising 10 Years After Freddie Gray’s Death’

To mark the upcoming 10th anniversary of the police-involved death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, this event will feature panel discussions with community advocates, clergy, and attorneys who responded to calls in the city for more accountable policing. A featured speaker is the Gray family’s lawyer, William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr.

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Westminster Hall (519 W Fayette St.)

Price: Free

Family friendly? Yes.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

The long-running touring circus returns to Baltimore all weekend with the world’s tallest unicycle, stunt bikers, the Double Wheel of Destiny and more stunts to thrill kids of all ages.

Time: 7 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: $30.95-$73.70

Family friendly? Yes.

Pinkhouse Puppets

Puppeteers Emily Schubert and Fletcher Pierson bring their cabaret-style puppet show to Baltimore with scrolled panoramas (a.k.a. crankies), singing and more.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Black Cherry Puppet Theater (1115 Hollins St.)

Cost: $15 to $20 (though no one is turned away due to lack of funds, per the theater).

Family friendly? Yes.

MICA’s 31st Annual Benefit Fashion Show

Based on the theme of “Refract,” the latest creative fashion show from MICA students once again raises funds for the school’s scholarships. The two-day event includes a community marketplace on Saturday.

Time: Starts 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; marketplace begins at 4:30 on Saturday.

Location: Maryland Institute College of Art (1301 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Cost: $10-$100 ($16 is general admission.)

Family friendly? Yes.

‘How to Transcend a Happy Marriage’

A comedic play centered on a “polyamorous woman who hunts her own meat”? (Iron Crow Theatre’s wording, not mine.) Count us in. Opens Friday and runs through April 27.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Theatre Project (45 W. Preston St.)

Cost: $35-$40.

Family friendly? The orgy in the storyline makes it a safe bet for no.

Help Save the Biddle! Party

The thrift store and community hub hosts a market and dance party, soundtracked by BmoreAlien, to help keep the business running.

Time: The market — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; the party — 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Location: The Biddle (1 W. Biddle St.)

Cost: $10

Family friendly? Yes.

Supurrr Show

It’s a night filled with a little bit of everything at the Compound, kicking off with a punk show headlined by Baltimore quartet Pearl and followed by a drag show and then a dance party DJ’d by the local duo GRL PWR.

Time: Starts at 9 p.m.

Location: The Compound (2239 Kirk Ave.)

Price: $17.85 for single show; $25 for all access.

Family friendly? This party is 21+.

Saturday, April 12

Record Store Day

The annual celebration of vinyl records and the independent stores that sell them kicks off early, with Fells Point gem The Sound Garden opening doors at 9 a.m. They’ll have more than 1,000 used records hitting the floor, along with exclusive drops from the Cure, the Wu-Tang Clan, Taylor Swift, Oasis and more.

Be sure to show some love to other shops in the city, too, such as Celebrated Summer Records, Baby’s on Fire, El Suprimo Records, Normals Books & Records and Protean Books & Records.

Time: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: Sound Garden (1616 Thames St.), along with various other shops.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

DJ Dagm Endalkachew browses for records at The Sound Garden a few days before Record Store Day on April 19, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Dino Day

Your kids love dinosaurs. Give them what they want at this afternoon event at the Maryland Science Center, where they’ll learn about paleontological tools and even potentially walk away with some fossils to take home.

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Price: Free with paid admission ($21.95-$29.95).

Family friendly? Yes.

Fix-It Fair

Have a bicycle in need of repair or a beloved appliance that’s no longer working? Volunteers at the Station North Tool Library will try to fix them for free. You can also donate clothes and electronics to be recycled.

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Station North Tool Library (417 E. Oliver St.)

Cost: Free. Sign up to volunteer here.

Family friendly? Yes.

Feastival

This outdoor festival at the Inner Harbor offers food bites and drinks from Kora Lee’s, Marta, the Food Market, Guilford Hall Brewery, Union Craft Brewing and many more local purveyors. Proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Location: West Shore Park (501 Light St.)

Cost: $125 for one; $200 for two.

Family friendly? Yes. Kids 12 and under are free.

Mortified Baltimore

Let’s all laugh and cringe together. Brave, everyday souls share their most embarrassing stories to remind us of our humanity.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Cost: $30 general admission; $19 virtual streaming.

Family friendly? Let’s not scar them unnecessarily. They’ll have their own stories in due time.

Kotic Couture

Baltimore’s “Queen of the Underground” takes the Ottobar stage to celebrate the release of the DJ/rapper’s new album, “Neon City.” DJ AAVE and Baatchoy will also perform.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Cost: $15 (plus fees) in advance; $20 at the door.

Family friendly? It’s an all ages show.

Sunday, April 13

Kids’ Opening Day

It’s a day for the Orioles’ young fans — including a dance party with the Oriole Bird before the team takes on the Toronto Blue Jays, a live hot dog race, running the bases and more.

The first 8,000 kids (14 and under) get a plush toy of their favorite mascot, while some fans will be randomly selected for on-field activities, including throwing out the first pitch.

Time: 12:30 p.m. Game starts at 1:35 p.m.

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards (333 W. Camden St.)

Cost: Kids activities are included with admission.

Family friendly? You bet.

Just announced

Big3, Ice Cube’s three-on-three basketball league, competes at CFG Bank Arena on June 22. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Indie-rock singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco headlines the Lyric on Sept. 5. Tickets go on sale noon Friday.