What to do this weekend, from flea markets to Whiskey on the Waterfront

Once again, it’ll be extremely hot outside this weekend. Luckily for you, we’ve listed some cool events to check out that’ll give you the opportunity to beat the heat — or have so much fun you actually enjoy being outside in it. (Wear sunscreen regardless.)

Thursday, July 13

Young Blood 2023

The “Young Blood” exhibition returns for its 14th installment at Maryland Art Place with an opening reception Thursday. This exhibition showcases the works of recent regional Master of Fine Art graduates. This year’s artists include Liza Aleinikova (University of Maryland, Baltimore County); Grace Doyle, Lauren Castellana and Sookkyung Park (Towson University); Chang Il Kim (Maryland Institute College of Art); and Charlotte Richardson-Deppe and Hosna Shahramipoor (University of Maryland, College Park).

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Maryland Art Place (218 W. Saratoga St.)

Cost: Free

Family friendly? Yes

Friday, July 14

Outdoor Movie Night

Baltimore Peninsula, the South Baltimore waterfront neighborhood, will show “The Princess Bride” for family movie night. The fun evening, which happens the second Friday of each summer month, will be complemented with food by Bully Boss Burgers, Big Softy and LemonTopia, along with drinks by Bar Movement. You’ll also be able to play games before the movie starts.

Time: You can go as early as 6 p.m. for food, drinks and games, and the screening starts at dusk.

Location: Rye Street Market (301 Mission Blvd.)

Cost: Admission is free

Family friendly? It’s encouraged!

Block Party: Baltimore’s Best Black Improv Comedy

Block Party is a showcase of Charm City’s best Black improv comedians. This two-hour event will feature “short-form comedy games, long-form sitcom-style shows, interviews and more,” according to Visit Baltimore. There will also be food and drinks available for purchase.

Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Location: BlakWater House (218 W. Saratoga St.)

Cost: Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Family friendly? Yes

Saturday, July 15

Blk Ass Family Reunion

Want a fun way to support Black businesses in Baltimore? Blk Ass Flea Mkt’s Family Reunion is the way to do it. With more than 60 vendors, attendees can purchase a variety of items, including clothing, jewelry, homewares and food. There will be music to enjoy. You can find more information here.

Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

Location: Rye Street Park (301 E. Cromwell St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes

Whiskey on the Waterfront

An enjoyable view, live music, good cocktails and food? Sounds like a fun afternoon. Whiskey on the Waterfront is a free event at Sagamore Spirit Distillery that will feature cocktails by Nineteen O’ Nine, vending from Bmore Greek, the Urban Oyster, Top Nach and more, plus live music by Honest Lee Soul Band.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Sagamore Spirit (301 E. Cromwell St.)

Cost: Free entry, but you will need money for food and beverages.

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, July 16

The Black Mall: A Joy & Love filled Community Marketplace

Attendees can visit two floors of local vendors in a day of fun, networking and community. There will be bags, candles, comics, treats, natural hair care, food and much more available to purchase. There will also be a DJ and an open mic.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: 6 E. Lafayette Ave.

Cost: Free with RSVP here.

Family friendly? Yes

‘Macbeth’

Families can check out one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, “Macbeth,” while enjoying the outdoors at Chesapeake Shakespeare Co.’s Family Fun Day. Before the production by the company’s Black Classical Acting Ensemble at 6 p.m., families are encouraged to come to earlier events that will include a food truck, preshow music, children’s games, crafts and a puppet show. You can bring your own food and drinks to the play (including wine for adults).

Time: Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and children’s entertainment is available then as well; the show starts at 6 p.m.

Location: Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park (3655 Church Rd. in Ellicott City)

Cost: Tickets are $65 for adults; $33 for 19- to 25-year-olds; and free for those 18 and under.