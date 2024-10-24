We know you’ve been dreaming of the weekend, but now that it’s here it will be filled with nightmares. Not literally, of course, but Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” score is just one way you can get in the spooky spirit. Whether it’s a creepy kid’s movie screening, lantern-making at a museum or multiple opportunities to see animals dressed in costume, there are a blend of activities for you to check out this pre-Halloween weekend.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Halloween Celebration

The American Visionary Art Museum invites you to celebrate Halloween by creating your own spooky luminary lantern. Along with the lantern workshop (you can bring your own glass jar or use one of theirs), visitors will be granted free after-hours admission to the museum. Though Halloween isn’t officially until next week, AVAM encourages you to wear a costume.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Oct. 25

Rhythm & Reels

The Rhythm & Reels event series, run by the Department of Recreation & Parks, is all about giving the community free movies and concerts to check out around the city. Since this week’s showing will be the last of the year, they’re going out with a bang and having a double feature: Check out the 1993 cult classic “Hocus Pocus” (starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) and its 2022 sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,″ to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Medfield Recreation Center (1501 Wood Heights Ave.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Oct. 26

BARCStoberfest

Help the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter raise $375,000 with the 20th annual BARCStoberfest, their biggest fundraiser of the year. There will be a number of activities, including a 5K race, 1-mile walk, a pet-friendly beer garden with live music, pet and human costume contests, local food trucks, dog-friendly yoga and a shopping market. And of course, there will also be adoptable animals looking for a home to call their own.

Time: The festival opens at 10 a.m. Check the BARCS website for race times.

Location: Patterson Park (2601 E. Baltimore St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Admission is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert

What’s this? Yet another classic holiday movie experience. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will screen Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and simultaneously perform live the Grammy-winning musical score by Danny Elfman. Bridge the gap between Halloween Town and Christmas Town with this concert, but move fast: Tickets are selling quick.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Harbor Harvest Children’s Fall Festival

The Harbor Harvest Children’s Fall Festival brings “the country to the city.” Along a stunning view of the Inner Harbor, children will have the chance to pick pumpkins in the makeshift pumpkin patch, get their face painted, pet zoo animals, ride ponies, participate in a costume contest and more. Keep an eye out for food trucks along Rash Field Park, too.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Rash Field (201 Key Highway)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Admission is free with registration, but some activities will require tickets that you can purchase on-site. A kids activity pass, which can be purchased online, costs $15 and will grant access to all of them.

Family friendly? Yes.

Tails on the Rails

The B&O Railroad Museum is hosting the “biggest puppy playdate of the year,” according to its website. For the only time all year, dogs are allowed on Mile One Express, a train ride along the nation’s first mile of commercial railroad. There will also be a “Yappy Hour” for the adults, vendors to shop from, a costume contest and free pet photos.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Cost: Tickets cost $25.

Family friendly? Yes.