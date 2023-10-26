What to do this Halloween weekend, from clown chases to a Nick Offerman show

Trick or treat! Halloweekend is here, and there are more than enough Halloween-themed events going on to scare children (and adults). Don’t worry: We’ve also looked into some regular events just in case you’re too chicken to want to be spooked.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Nick Offerman: Live!

Popular comedian Nick Offerman will be stopping in Baltimore for a live standup performance. Though widely known for his role as Ron Swanson in “Parks and Recreation,” he was recently seen in the emotionally devastating series “The Last of Us.” We are certain Offerman will have those in attendance in tears — from laughter, of course.

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m.; event starts at 7 p.m.

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mt. Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $20.50

Family friendly? Not quite sure that’s a good idea.

Ceramic Pumpkin Paint Craft

Frozen yogurt shop sweetFrog is providing children time and space to paint their own ceramic pumpkin dishes. After doing so, kids can enjoy a cup of frozen yogurt. Parents are also welcome to decorate a dish, but please don’t show up without a child.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: sweetFrog (852 N. Rolling Rd., Catonsville)

Cost: Tickets are $12 and include a cup of froyo for the child.

Family friendly? Again, please don’t show up without your child.

Friday, Oct. 27

HallowMagic!

Padonia Park Club is transforming its 30 acres of land into family-friendly scares for the Halloween season. There will be a costume contest, dance party, hayride and trick-or-treat trail, all themed for young ones. Sweets will be supplied by Windy Valley Farms, and dinner will be from “The Wicked Cauldron Grille” — whatever that is.

Time: Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

Location: Padonia Park Club (12006 Jenifer Rd., Cockeysville)

Cost: Tickets are $18.95.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

Katt Williams

Famed comedian Katt Williams is delivering laughs in Baltimore this weekend. Williams broke through to the mainstream comedy scene after his role as Money Mike in “Friday After Next” and has maintained relevancy through different appearances and standup performances such as “The Pimp Chronicles.”

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; event starts at 8 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $59.

Family friendly? No, please don’t bring your children.

Saturday, Oct. 28

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Baltimore Center Stage is hosting a live interactive performance of the 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The institution is teaming with Creative Alliance and Chocolate Covered Rocky Horror for a “tribute to the queer experience while exposing minorities to liberating art forms.” There will also be a costume contest.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Cost: Tickets are $25.

Family friendly? I don’t recommend bringing your child to this because it’s based on an R-rated film.

Baltimore R&B Music Experience

CFG Bank Arena is hosting a who’s who of R&B groups Saturday. Acts such as Xscape, 112, Next and Bell Biv Devoe will be performing, plus more. If you want to join a bunch of people scream-singing “That girl is poisoooon” in unison, this is the place to be.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $82.50.

Family friendly? I’m not quite sure that’s a good idea.

Sunday, Oct. 29

‘Ethel’s Place’

George Peabody Library is celebrating Baltimore’s First Lady of Jazz, Ethel Ennis. “Ethel’s Place” will have an opening celebration Sunday, and the exhibition runs through March 31. It will feature every era of the vocalist’s life. There will be posters, photographs, recordings, business records and other materials on display. For more information, visit the website.

Time: Doors open at 3:30 p.m.; opening celebration begins at 4 p.m.

Location: George Peabody Library (17 E. Mt. Vernon Place)

Cost: Admission is free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Scary Clown Chase

In the spirit of the recently released “Twisted Metal” television series, Autobahn is having a go-kart clown chase. Popular fictional clowns such as Pennywise, the Joker and Sweet Tooth will chase you in a go-kart for 14 laps. Are you brave enough to give it a go?

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events (8415 Kelso Dr., Ste. 100, Essex)

Cost: Starts at $26.99