What to do this weekend, from a haunted house to an indie dance party

Halloween is creeping up on us, which means more spooky activities. If you want some family-friendly scares, you can head to the Maryland Science Center this weekend or go for more adult-oriented fun like a dance party at Ottobar. Here are some other things for you to check out, too.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Family Game Night at sweetFrog Catonsville

Frozen yogurt shop sweetFrog is giving families the perfect way to spend some quality time together after work and school by hosting a family game night on the third Thursday of the month. Everyone can play board games, cards and dominoes before packing it up for the night.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: sweetFrog (852 N. Rolling Road in Catonsville)

Cost: Tickets for four kids’ cups are $20.

Family friendly? It would be a tad weird if you didn’t bring your children.

Hannah Berner at Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland

Hannah Berner has made a name for herself in the comedy scene in the last year. The former “Summer House” star has gone viral across her social media platforms and earned regular listeners with her two podcasts, “Berning In Hell” and “Giggly Squad.” You can catch her performing a live set at The Hall at Live! this weekend, so prepare yourself for a night of laughs.

Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 9 p.m.

Location: The Hall at Live! (7002 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover)

Cost: Tickets start at $29.99.

Family friendly? No, only those 21 and over can attend.

Friday, Oct. 20

Indie Sleaze Night at Ottobar

Ready to dance the night away? DJs Cullen Enn and Brandon Carl will provide the soundtrack to your night with mixes of old and new tracks for you to sweat to at Ottobar. Photographer Josh Sisk will also provide a photo booth just for you to remake those 2000s-era images.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Cost: Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 the day of.

Family friendly? No, it’s 18 and up.

The Nevermore Haunt

The Nevermore Haunt is consistently rated among the best haunted houses in Maryland. On the website, it is billed as “the most realistic and unique haunted house in Baltimore.” A haunted house in Baltimore that serves local craft beers and has on-site concessions saves gas, so this is definitely worth checking out.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: 450 Mott S.

Cost: General admission tickets are $25; the fast-pass is $32.

Family friendly? Yes, but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older, and no one under 4 feet tall will be admitted.

Saturday, Oct. 21

The Great Halloween Lantern Parade

This family-oriented festival has no shortage of activities. There will be a kids costume contest, performances, lantern making, an arts and crafts market and more. If you or your family get hungry, there will also be food trucks. Once the sun sets, there will be a parade route to march around with your lanterns.

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Patterson Park

Cost: Entry is free.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

Locally Grown Festival

The Locally Grown Festival at Baltimore Center Stage is the “inaugural celebration of Baltimore’s brilliant, eccentric, and thriving arts ecology.” The festival will consist of local performers, artists and makers, giving those in attendance the chance to connect with them and enjoy local art. For the full schedule and list of creatives, visit the website.

Time: 1 p.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Cost: Single day pass is $25, weekend pass is $40.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Spooky Science

The Maryland Science Center is letting children take their Halloween costumes out for a trial run. The theme of the afternoon will be “spooky science,” so there will be glowing lights, creepy catapults and more. Costumes are encouraged, but no costume weapons are allowed.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Cost: Ticket prices range; for the full list, visit their website.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

Harbor Harvest Children’s Fall Festival

Waterfront Partnership’s annual Harbor Harvest Children’s Fall Festival is back for the whole family. There will be opportunities for children to pick pumpkins, get their faces painted, enjoy carnival rides, ride ponies and more. There will also be local food trucks available for when your stomach starts to rumble.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Rash Field (201 Key Highway)

Cost: Entry is free, but certain activities require a pass that costs $12.