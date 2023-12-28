Just because Christmas is over, that doesn’t mean that the celebrating stops. Not only is the new year fast approaching, but there is still fun to be had in Baltimore, with many events going on. Whether you have a child who wants to put their video gaming skills to the test or if you want to continue celebrating the anniversary of hip-hop, here are some events for you to check out.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Reindeer Railway: Evening Train and Holiday Lights

The B&O Railroad Museum is offering train rides on the “Reindeer Railway,” the nation’s first mile of commercial railroad. Prior to the train ride, you can enjoy live music, cider and cookies as well as some holiday activities. Children will also receive light-up reindeer antlers.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: B&O Railroad Museum, 901 W. Pratt St.

Cost: Prices vary, but are as low as $10 for members.

Family friendly? Yes.

Baltimore Bash Scavenger Hunt

Want to have some family and dog-friendly fun? Head over to Armistead Gardens for a scavenger hunt. The purpose of the hunt is to immerse yourself into the rich culture of Baltimore and to step outside of your comfort zone. You’ll take part in creative challenges, make memories and learn local secrets.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Armistead Gardens neighborhood

Cost: Tickets are $24.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Dec. 29

Baltimore E-Sports Championship (2k24)

M.A.P. Technologies has been providing youth in Baltimore somewhere safe and fun to spend their time for a while. They will continue to do so by hosting a NBA 2K24 video game tournament, where the winner can receive a $400 cash prize. The tournament is for ages 12-17 only, but all are welcome to come and watch.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: M.A.P. Technologies, 322 W. Baltimore St.

Cost: Tickets are $5 to watch the tournament and $10 to participate.

Family friendly? Yes.

Hip Hop 50: Celebrating The Culture

Hip-hop marked 50 years in 2023 and there is no better way to end the year than by honoring the musical genre. You have the option to come dressed like you’re in your favorite era of hip-hop while multiple DJs play classic tunes. There will be food served from 6-8 p.m. and you can purchase drinks all night.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Slate The Venue, 3925 Gough St., Suite 1

Cost: Tickets are $25.

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 years or older.

Saturday, Dec. 30

New Year’s Retributions: New Year’s Evil & Terror Train

Peabody Heights Brewery is hosting a double feature screening of two holiday horrors from 1980, “New Year’s Evil” and “Terror Train.” There will be a pre-show filled with nostalgic Grindhouse trailers to set the mood for the night. There will also be popcorn and candy available at this pre-New Year’s Eve cinematic party.

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery, 401 E. 30th St.

Cost: Entry is free, but donations are welcome.

Family friendly? They don’t say that it isn’t family friendly, but we’re not quite sure that you would want your children to have nightmares.

Edgar Allan Poe: Magic & Mystery

Poe’s Magic Theatre at the Lord Baltimore Hotel is hosting a night of live performances that pay homage to master of macabre literature Edgar Allan Poe. Performers equipped with skills in magic and theatre will bring interpretations of Poe’s stories to life as audience members become immersed in the tales.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Poe’s Magic Theatre at Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W. Baltimore St.

Cost: Tickets are $40.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Sunday is going to be jam-packed with things to do. Not only are the Dolphins visiting M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Ravens in a major AFC matchup starting at 1 p.m., but it’s also New Year’s Eve. Festivities at the Inner Harbor on Sunday night include musical performances starting at 8 p.m. at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater , a drone show and the traditional fireworks. With the full day of activities, be careful driving through downtown due to traffic. For a full list of New Year’s Eve events around the Baltimore region, look at our roundup.