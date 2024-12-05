Charm City is in full holiday swing with several events across the city seeking to spread cheer and joy among residents.

If you’re a little weary of the festive events, there’s over a dozen Elvis Presley impersonators performing in Baltimore this weekend as well as a couple of markets you can attend to support local vendors.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Monument Lighting

The 53rd annual monument lighting is the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Baltimore. Bundle up to enjoy food and drinks from local vendors, live performances from local acts like the Peabody Brass Ensemble and Morgan State University’s choir, as well as fireworks and specials from nearby bars and restaurants as Mount Vernon’s Washington Monument is lit from bottom to top.

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 699 N. Charles St.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Dec. 6

Historic AIDS Memorial Quilt Display in Baltimore

Eighty panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt with names of the deceased who have ties to the region are on display at First and St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ through this weekend. The panels are just a small portion of the larger quilt, which is “considered the largest community arts project in history.”

Time: Noon to 8 p.m.

Location: First and St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ (6915 York Road)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Love Actually in Concert

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform the soundtrack of the beloved 2003 holiday film, “Love Actually,” while the movie is showing — a new way to experience the cult classic!

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Cost: About $60-$128

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Potters Guild’s Winter Market

Potters Guild, a local ceramic arts cooperative, is hosting their Winter Market at the Meadow Mill, featuring the Gem Cutters Guild and a few other local businesses and ceramic artists including Alison Jean Worman, Mack Oettel, Milkweed Ceramics and Yummy and Company.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 3600 Clipper Mill Road

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Night of 100 ELVISes

The Night of 100 ELVISes, a celebration of music icon Elvis Presley, is returning to downtown Baltimore. While it lasts multiple nights, the main event, organizers say, is on Saturday with at least 15 Elvis impersonators and 15 bands. Some general admission and ballroom-level tickets are still available for those interested in dancing along.

Time: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Location: Lord Baltimore Hotel (20 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Individual tickets range from $75-$100.

Family friendly? There doesn’t appear to be an age requirement, but it might be best to leave the kids at home.

Fells Point Old Tyme Christmas and Baltimore’s Lighted Boat Parade

Fells Point Main Street is ringing in the holiday season with Christmas crafts, photos with Santa (free for families and $10 for pets) and tree-lighting festivities. Around 6 p.m., the parade of lighted boats commences, floating from the Anchorage Marina in Canton to the Inner Harbor.

Time: Starting at 9 a.m.

Location: Broadway Pier, Broadway Square and Barcocina

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Dec. 8

MICA Art Market: Holiday Edition

Those searching for unique holiday gift ideas can get original artwork, handmade jewelry and more goods from the students, alumni, faculty and staff of the Maryland Institute College of Art this weekend at their holiday art market.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Brown Center (1301 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Cost: Free, but expect to shop.

Family friendly? Yes.

ACRONYM Concert

ACRONYM, the 11-member baroque ensemble, is making its Baltimore debut at Shriver Hall. Though the concert starts at 5:30 p.m., members will be in conversation with Judith Krummeck, host of Maryland’s classical music station WBJC, at 4:30 p.m. in the same space.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Shriver Hall (3400 N. Charles St.)

Cost: $46, plus fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Kendrick Lamar and SZA tour

Grammy Award-winning artists Kendrick Lamar and SZA announced this week the dates for their joint Grand National Tour. The 21st and final stop will be at Northwest Stadium in Landover on June 18. Tickets go on general sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the “Washington, D.C.” show, but we all know it’s actually a Maryland arena.