The weekend is already here — it’s “funny how time flies,” like Janet Jackson sings. Now that your workweek is over, you can see her perform at CFG Bank Arena with rapper Nelly. There are plenty of other musical events this weekend, too, but if you’re not in the mood for that, enjoy an outdoor movie night (or two), a comedy show or a Caribbean festival.

Thursday, July 11

Flicks from the Hill

The American Visionary Art Museum is kicking off their summer movie night series, which takes place just outside the museum at Federal Hill Park. Bring a blanket and watch this week’s featured film, the 1989 sports classic “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner. The movie begins at 8:30 p.m., but the fun starts before: Check out the museum for free starting at 5 p.m., a free mosaic photo frame workshop at 7 p.m., and a selection of food trucks.

Time: Movie starts at 8:30 p.m.; activities start at 5 p.m.

Location: American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)

Cost: Free. RSVP for the frame workshop.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, July 12

Block Party! Baltimore’s Best Black Improv

Highwire Improv’s Block Party is a monthly variety comedy show of Black improv comedians in Baltimore. Hosted by Blue Cavell-Allette, Desi Rawlerson and Tashika Campbell, the event will have music, jokes, comedy games, interviews and surprise guests. There’s also audience participation, so prepare to be involved in the fun.

Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8.

Location: BlakWater House (218 W. Saratoga St.)

Cost: Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Outdoor Movie Nights

As part of its outdoor movie night series, Baltimore Peninsula will screen the 2018 Oscar winner “Green Book” on the lawn by Rye Street Tavern. The movie starts at dusk, but come early and enjoy a DJ, lawn games, food trucks and drinks available for purchase. (It is highly suggested to bring your own chair for the actual movie-watching.)

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: The lawn along Cromwell Street, adjacent to Rye Street Tavern

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, July 13

Janet Jackson with Nelly

Legendary singer Janet Jackson is bringing her “Together Again” tour to Baltimore, celebrating her 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry. She will be joined by Nelly (who will surely play “Hot in Herre,” given the weather). Expect plenty of classic tracks and an audience ready to sing along.

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., event starts at 8.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: The cheapest tickets start at $47.60.

Family friendly? If you’ve heard Janet Jackson’s music before, you can decide.

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is taking you on a musical journey through the year with a performance of Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” The orchestra will be led by Nicholas Hersh and feature acclaimed violinist Simone Porter.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $15.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, July 14

Baltimore Washington One Caribbean Carnival 2024

Druid Hill Park will host a three-day Trinidad-style Carnival where you can experience a taste of Caribbean culture. The family-friendly street festival, expected to have tens of thousands of attendees, will have food available for purchase, unique costumes, live music, arts and crafts, and a parade that includes drummers, stilt walkers and steel bands. For more information, visit the website.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Druid Hill Park (900 Druid Park Lake Drive)

Cost: Tickets cost $25, but the parade is free.

Family friendly? Yes; children 12 and under get in for free.