Fourth of July is upon us — a special day to gather with our loved ones, throw food on the grill and watch fireworks to celebrate America. But just in case none of your friends or family are hosting a cookout, Baltimore has plenty of events for you (and even your animals) to check out. Whether you want to watch a hot dog eating contest, go on a cruise or just enjoy live music and a drone show, we’ve got you covered.

Baltimore City’s Fourth of July Celebration

The Inner Harbor will continue its tradition as a hot spot to celebrate the Fourth of July. The nearly all-day affair will start with an afternoon picnic at West Shore Park. Then listen to DJ C. James spinning some family-friendly tracks at the amphitheater, followed by live performances from Avenue 66 at the Waterfront Promenade and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Rash Field Park. And of course, come 9:30 p.m., there will be a drone and fireworks show, accompanied by music from the BSO. If you’re hungry, there will also be food trucks on site.

Time: Activities kick off at 3 p.m.

Location: In various places along the Inner Harbor

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Watermark Fireworks Cruise

Watermark is offering three different cruises to enjoy the Baltimore fireworks on Independence Day. Complimentary desserts will be served on the yachts as you sail from Port Covington Marina through the Inner Harbor. There will also be alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

Time: 7:30 p.m. for Cruise on Annapolitan II; 7:45 p.m. for Cruise on Catherine Marie; 8 p.m. for Cruise on Raven.

Location: Port Covington Marina at Baltimore Peninsula (321 E. Cromwell St.) for Raven; Baltimore Finger Piers (555 Light St.) for the Annapolitan II and Catherine Marie.

Cost: Tickets are $80 per adult and $40 per child for Cruise on Annapolitan II and $90 per adult and $45 per child for Raven and Catherine Marie.

Family friendly? Yes.

Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival

The Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival is returning for their eighth annual event. There will be live performances from platinum-certified producer and DJ Mighty Mark, as well as more than a dozen other acts, including reggae by Sister Carol. Check out the art exhibits and enjoy the fireworks, which are set to begin at 9:30 p.m. There will also be an online option for the festival just in case you want to stay in the house while having your fun.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Middle Branch Park (3301 Waterview Ave.)

Cost: Free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Hot dog eating contest

Want to watch people gorge themselves to the point of possible sickness? This hot dog eating contest is where you should be. And it looks like there might still be room to participate in the actual competition. Starting at 10:30 a.m., this gathering will also have live music, drink vendors, giveaways and, of course, hot dogs. The event will also be dog-friendly for all of the pet lovers in the area. (Ironic, since it’s a hot dog eating contest on a hot day, right?)

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Cross Street Market (1065 S. Charles St.)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Summer in the Squares: 4th of July Concert

Mount Vernon Place’s Summer in the Squares series consists of various free activities, including concerts, movie nights and fitness classes. The Fourth of July edition will focus on music, with three performances from The Honey Dewdrop, Ebb & Nova and Ray Winder. Take your blanket or lawn chair to the West Square and enjoy the daytime tunes.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Mount Vernon Place (699 Washington Place)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.